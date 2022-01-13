« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 4844 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #80 on: January 13, 2022, 01:50:08 am »
RIP. What an iconic voice/look
Offline jambutty

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #81 on: January 13, 2022, 01:54:21 pm »
In '16, Spector played a concert in Brooklyn with some other stars.  Between shows I went outside for some air and ran into an old bandmate. Great keyboard player. "Dave, what are you doing here?" I asked. " I'm Ronnie's musical director", was the reply.

I remember a Keith Richard quote from his book.  "One night we're doing a gig in London.  Next night I'm in bed with Ronnie Spector keeping an eye out for Crazy Phil".

I've never been a fan of any male 'singer' in Rock 'n Roll (except Cocker) that I'd go out of my way to see.  As a guitarist and keyboard player I gravitate toward those type of bands.  Eddie Money was different somehow.  Straightforward, simple, pure rock n roll, with his own great instrument.

Little Eddie Mahoney from Brooklyn. Never gave a bad performance.


Ronnie Spector Setlist
at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Setlist

Baby, I Love You
Time Is on My Side
I'm So Young
What'd I Say
Walking in the Rain
Because
The Best Part of) Breakin' Up
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?
You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Back to Black
Be My Baby
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #82 on: February 10, 2022, 10:42:48 pm »
Owen Moran, lead singer and song writer for legendary Liverpool band Cook Da Books died this week after a short illness.

RIP Owen.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iTY1aFB71KY</a>
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 pm »
Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60485697
Offline elbow

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm »
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:58:43 pm »
RIP

Just read about his horrific experience with COVID too
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:48:46 pm »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.

No fucking way  :(

Rest in peace. Real shame that.

Was just thinking recently about the likes of Chris Cornell and Scott Weiland passing in recent years. Tremendous voices, now Lanegan. Not old men by any means. Cobain and Staley were so young.

Hope the likes of Jerry Cantrell, Eddie Vedder and co never leave us
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 06:08:13 pm
Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-60485697

Still remember first hearing Whiter Shade of Pale in WH Smith on Allerton Road in 1967.

Believe it or not they actually had the singles out on unsupervised open display! ;D
Online Filler.

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #88 on: Today at 01:11:47 am »
I remember seeing Screaming Trees on the late late show on BBC2 early 90's and I was so 'Nah' with them, particularly the singer in this big cliched coat. Long hair. Big drawl on him. I dunno, it was 1994 maybe, and there was already a uniform gathering: sub pop cap? - tick, Checked jacket? - tick. etc. So, in short, his life passed me by a little. I knew who he was and if I ever chatted to someone who knew of his stuff I had ears... like Nick Cave in a way (for me) - but have listened to a great Isobel Campbell + Lanegan live gig and it was so good. Genuinely missed out.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dOsmG-sufNc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dOsmG-sufNc</a>
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #89 on: Today at 01:14:22 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 08:11:59 pm
Mark Lanegan has passed away. Gutted, one of my absolute favourite singers.
Absolutely gutted here, his solo work is incredible, not to mention his (too many to mention) collaborations, saw him 4 times in Belfast, and loved that he came out at the end and sat down and signed memorabilia/merchandise etc, I got a photo with him, I'm genuinely in mourning, I'm going to get drunk here and listen to Blues Funeral, RIP comrade.
