In '16, Spector played a concert in Brooklyn with some other stars. Between shows I went outside for some air and ran into an old bandmate. Great keyboard player. "Dave, what are you doing here?" I asked. " I'm Ronnie's musical director", was the reply.
I remember a Keith Richard quote from his book. "One night we're doing a gig in London. Next night I'm in bed with Ronnie Spector keeping an eye out for Crazy Phil".
I've never been a fan of any male 'singer' in Rock 'n Roll (except Cocker) that I'd go out of my way to see. As a guitarist and keyboard player I gravitate toward those type of bands. Eddie Money was different somehow. Straightforward, simple, pure rock n roll, with his own great instrument.
Little Eddie Mahoney from Brooklyn. Never gave a bad performance.
APR
9
2016
Ronnie Spector Setlist
at Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Setlist
Baby, I Love You
Time Is on My Side
I'm So Young
What'd I Say
Walking in the Rain
Because
The Best Part of) Breakin' Up
How Can You Mend a Broken Heart?
You Can't Put Your Arms Around a Memory
Back to Black
Be My Baby