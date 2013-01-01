Please
Topic: Champions League 2020 resumption (Read 37329 times)
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 37,021
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1800 on:
Today
at 12:02:49 PM »
I think Bayern will join the #6 Club.
elsewhere
No new LFC topics
Believer
Posts: 22,802
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1801 on:
Today
at 12:03:00 PM »
Also fuck off Atletico. We'd be facing Leipzig now then Atalanta/PSG for the final if it wasn't for that unlucky 2nd leg.
Iska
Believer
Posts: 6,578
The only club that matters
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1802 on:
Today
at 12:04:32 PM »
lol City arent getting near this. I guess fair play to them if they pull off the old Real-Juve-Bayern-Atlético path to glory, but I mean come on.
ToneLa
The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,266
Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1803 on:
Today
at 12:04:58 PM »
is it too late to void the CL?
Oskar
Anny Roader
Posts: 380
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1804 on:
Today
at 12:06:02 PM »
With the quick turnaround between the end of this season and the start of next in mind, this might be the one year where it could benefit us in the longer term to have gone out when we did.
Hope Bayern Munich win it.
Clayton Bigsby
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 15,776
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League 2020 resumption
«
Reply #1805 on:
Today
at 12:09:41 PM »
I reckon it will be battle of the plastics for the final. Man City v PSG
