Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • Kloppite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24880 on: Yesterday at 07:06:01 am »
Crawley really needs to be dropped, but is their an opening batsman ready to replace him?
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24881 on: Yesterday at 07:13:55 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:06:01 am
Crawley really needs to be dropped, but is their an opening batsman ready to replace him?

This is simply not an argument really. You could pluck almost any opening batsman from Division 1, give them 50 test matches and expect more than Crawley has produced. They need to think outside the box a bit if there are no obvious dudes. Duckett never used to be an opener but he has done a fantastic job at the top of the order. Give somebody like Ollie Robinson 10 tests or so to see if he can figure it out or try and mould a really young player like James Rew into opening. Freddie McCann will win the role in a couple of years but until then we need to find a different solution.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24882 on: Yesterday at 07:45:47 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 07:06:01 am
Crawley really needs to be dropped, but is their an opening batsman ready to replace him?

I'm with Gerry it really doesn't matter who you bring in at this point but Crawley can't stay in the side. He's been given ample opportunity to show he's good enough for test cricket and he just isn't. It's someone else's turn to try and stake a claim in the team.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,174
  • Kloppite
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24883 on: Yesterday at 08:09:35 am »
Agreed, Crawley has had plenty of opportunities, but he's a walking wicket, he gets one good innings out of 10, which keeps him in the team, he really needs to be dropped.
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24884 on: Yesterday at 08:22:35 am »
I think he will be dropped for the summer, they didnt really have the options to do it halfway through this tour. Fair play to Matt Henry though - 6 out of 6 is some going!

Hadnt realised Stokes did his hammy again. Thats the worst news overnight.

I did fall asleep with the radio on, woke up to Harry Brook bowling! Wasnt sure if I was dreaming!
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24885 on: Yesterday at 10:25:35 am »
In terms of who replaces him I've looked at this

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/cpv22pxe7dwo

Has Alex Davies down as an opening batter despite me not thinking he was, although his career average is 35 he averaged over 50 last season and as the others are either South African or have failed before then surely he's the next cab off the rank?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24886 on: Yesterday at 10:29:48 am »
Although I've just been shown this so looks like we're stuck on Crawley for a while at least  :butt :butt :butt

https://www.espncricinfo.com/story/nz-vs-eng-hamilton-test-trescothick-backs-crawley-to-return-strong-after-horror-series-1465338

"We'll help him find a way to get back"

To what?? He's been shit apart from a few unicorn innings against Pakistan since he came in
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24887 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 am »
It's almost cruel what they are doing to Crawley. No player can walk to the square on the back of a long string of failures and expect to score runs. He must know he won't last long even as he's taking his guard. That's a catastrophic frame of mind to be in.

The whole problem is compounded by the nature of modern cricket too. There's no chance, these days, of using non-Test fixtures to work yourself into a bit of form during a tour and that means Crawley must lift himself out of his trough during the first couple of hours of a Test innings. But that's not going to happen. He can't even last 15 minutes.

Replacements? Finlay Bean, the young Yorkshire opener is one to watch next season. Does he score his runs as quickly as Bazball requires? Maybe not. But there's an argument for providing a base for the big hitters coming in at 3-4-5-6-7 even if it means a touch more caution at the top.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24888 on: Yesterday at 10:51:50 am »
Do we have India on the summer. Cant have him up against Bumrah either. And then Cummins and Starc, it doesnt get easier.

We do have a lot going for us but theres clearly a couple of areas which we could do with strengthening.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,850
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24889 on: Yesterday at 03:25:22 pm »
I know it's a long old slog for the team and you have to do your bit - but feels like Stokes bowling himself for 23 overs in a day was just undisciplined? He's not young, injury prone - and also isn't the bowler he used to be... I do think he captains better when he can't bowl.

Crawley is a weird one. He seemed to be getting there at last before his latest injury but it's gone now. I feel like Duckett has the "whacks it and occassionally gets a good score" slot at the top of the order slotted. I know the cupboard is pretty bare, but can't be carrying passengers. I wonder if they'll try Smith opening and keep Bethell and Pope in?
Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24890 on: Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm »
Smith opening is a possibility but I wonder if theyd try to convince somebody like Salt to give it a go at the top of the order. Hes not contracted so hed have to lose some good T20 contracts to do it but he could be a wildcard.
Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,850
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24891 on: Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
Smith opening is a possibility but I wonder if theyd try to convince somebody like Salt to give it a go at the top of the order. Hes not contracted so hed have to lose some good T20 contracts to do it but he could be a wildcard.

Feels like we've been there with Roy and Hales - both of whom had more experience and pedigree than Salt arguably at the time they were tried and failed.

Was reading up on the post-Strauss openers earlier, and you'll never guess who comfortably has the best average. (I'll give you a clue, its the same as the bloke with the best average in 3, 4 and 5!)
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24892 on: Yesterday at 09:38:48 pm »
Cant even think of anyone who batted in all those positions unless its the Ginger Prince YJB himself?
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,698
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24893 on: Yesterday at 10:54:04 pm »
O Rourke is the pick of the current Kiwi bowlers, and thats not to underestimate the way Henry has bowled. Santner on his home patch is streets ahead of Bashir too.

Shant be staying up late, thats for sure; the result is beyond inevitable. Ive enjoyed the series; some questions answered, others remain - the obvious one being you-know-who.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,171
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24894 on: Yesterday at 10:57:48 pm »
"That's got him right in the future generations that"

Good line that. Made me laugh anyway.
Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24895 on: Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm »
O'Rourke bowling in the 90s apparently.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,171
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24896 on: Yesterday at 11:04:41 pm »
Good review that. Clearly out as soon as it showed it bounced.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24897 on: Yesterday at 11:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm
O'Rourke bowling in the 90s apparently.

Yeah, Hamilton to be precise.
Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,553
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24898 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm »
Not a great Test for Brook. Just settle in and see ORourke. Missed with an ugly slog and then out next ball.
Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,171
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24899 on: Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:19:02 pm
Not a great Test for Brook. Just settle in and see ORourke. Missed with an ugly slog and then out next ball.

The one that got him was a good ball though. Some hostile stuff (absolutely nothing wrong with it) so far this evening
Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,698
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24900 on: Yesterday at 11:25:34 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 11:21:32 pm
The one that got him was a good ball though. Some hostile stuff (absolutely nothing wrong with it) so far this evening

Yep - O Rourke has bowled very well - hes hit an edge, two boxes and a bicep.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,916
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24901 on: Today at 04:18:46 am »
Terrible performance from England that..
I know theyve won the series but the lack of application in the batting was criminal.
Theyll come out with  thats how we play line but I think its bollocks. They have to show greater application.
Crawley is useless and Bashir at the moment looks poor.. he bowls many poor help yourself deliveries, no control, and a large proportion of his wickets have come from slogs with outfield catches, not exactly great bowling.
Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,059
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24902 on: Today at 07:04:10 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 10:51:50 am
Do we have India on the summer.

Yes - next test match now is a one off match against Zimbabwe in May. Then a 5 match test series against India towards the end of June. Then down under for the Ashes in November. Obviously loads of T20 and ODI in-between.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
