It's almost cruel what they are doing to Crawley. No player can walk to the square on the back of a long string of failures and expect to score runs. He must know he won't last long even as he's taking his guard. That's a catastrophic frame of mind to be in.



The whole problem is compounded by the nature of modern cricket too. There's no chance, these days, of using non-Test fixtures to work yourself into a bit of form during a tour and that means Crawley must lift himself out of his trough during the first couple of hours of a Test innings. But that's not going to happen. He can't even last 15 minutes.



Replacements? Finlay Bean, the young Yorkshire opener is one to watch next season. Does he score his runs as quickly as Bazball requires? Maybe not. But there's an argument for providing a base for the big hitters coming in at 3-4-5-6-7 even if it means a touch more caution at the top.