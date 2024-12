Just got my leccy back - itís been off for almost 24 hours, so Iíve missed loads; itís normal for west Wales.



I got some updates on R4 -which on a little old battery operated radio was the only link to the Ďoutside worldí - and recognised that NZ have been given an almost impossible task. So now Iím back watching, I just caught the Williamson wicket. Itís, weird, and probably over sentimental, but because the Kiwis are such a sound bunch, I find myself rather sad about seeing Williamson and Southee in decline.