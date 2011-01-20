« previous next »
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24840 on: December 7, 2024, 11:19:59 pm »
29-2, good start.
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24841 on: December 7, 2024, 11:28:07 pm »
Just got my leccy back - its been off for almost 24 hours, so Ive missed loads; its normal for west Wales.

I got some updates on R4 -which on a little old battery operated radio was the only link to the outside world - and recognised that NZ have been given an almost impossible task. So now Im back watching, I just caught the Williamson wicket. Its, weird, and probably over sentimental, but because the Kiwis are such a sound bunch, I find myself rather sad about seeing Williamson and Southee in decline.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24842 on: December 7, 2024, 11:29:05 pm »
Why is Woakes the best bowler in these conditions? Wind assisted perhaps? I know he's been very accurate to be fair and just moving it 'enough' I'd say. When you move it too much it can become a bit too obvious for the batters I think.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24843 on: December 7, 2024, 11:30:18 pm »
Wow Carse!! WTF.
 :o
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24844 on: December 7, 2024, 11:31:21 pm »
This guy is unbelievable
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24845 on: December 7, 2024, 11:54:32 pm »
Another wicket for Carse
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24846 on: December 8, 2024, 12:20:13 pm »
It was a gorgeous innings by Blundell. Clean hitting.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24847 on: December 13, 2024, 08:45:35 pm »
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

« Reply #24848 on: December 13, 2024, 10:00:51 pm »
And Zak Crawley still gets picked, is it not time to try another bloke who 'doesn't get the opportunities'?
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24849 on: December 13, 2024, 10:12:15 pm »
After two overs

NZ 9-0

Latham 0
Young 0

Extras 9

 ;D ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24850 on: December 13, 2024, 10:39:11 pm »
Good luck with the toss, none since
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24851 on: December 13, 2024, 10:53:40 pm »
NZ going well having lost the toss
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24852 on: December 13, 2024, 11:38:51 pm »
Beating the bat or finding the edge - zero luck for England. Cricket eh?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24853 on: Yesterday at 12:05:38 am »
Quote from: Robinred on December 13, 2024, 11:38:51 pm
Beating the bat or finding the edge - zero luck for England. Cricket eh?

It's funny though. I can't help being a little pleased for this New Zealand team.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24854 on: Yesterday at 12:10:54 am »
Honours even?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24855 on: Yesterday at 12:51:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:05:38 am
It's funny though. I can't help being a little pleased for this New Zealand team.

After the first test then Yes.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24856 on: Yesterday at 02:44:04 am »
Ravindra gone caught at backward point. Almost saved by Carse nearly overstepping - just millimetres in it. My eyes cant stay open any longer, so off to bed. But just to say - whod have thought Harmy of all people would have proved such an entertaining and informative pundit?
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24857 on: Yesterday at 08:16:12 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 12:10:54 am
Honours even?

Called it early. England fought back well although good little counter from Santner and Southee near the end.
« Reply #24858 on: Yesterday at 09:43:45 am »
Still feels a bit under par that score, we'll see. Potts did alright in the end, a bit unlucky on occasions but also a bit wayward on occasions.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24859 on: Yesterday at 10:04:15 am »
Southee has hit 98 sixes in his career!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24860 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Poor tactics this morning from England
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24861 on: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm »
England are shite at bowling to the tail, what's new?
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24862 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm »
1 ball after the drinks break.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24863 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm »
I know it looks worse in slow motion and whatnot but I think the ball touched the ground.

Unlucky I think Crawley.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24864 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
D'ye reckon Crawley is a bit embarrassed to be playing?
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24865 on: Yesterday at 11:43:27 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Yesterday at 11:40:53 pm
I know it looks worse in slow motion and whatnot but I think the ball touched the ground.

Unlucky I think Crawley.

Yeah.  Looks to me like the ball touched the ground.
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24866 on: Yesterday at 11:48:25 pm »
That 21 is going to keep him in the side for years to come!
« Reply #24867 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm »
Wish the comms would stop blowing smoke up Joes arse - it smacks of jinxing to me.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24868 on: Today at 12:00:38 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm
D'ye reckon Crawley is a bit embarrassed to be playing?

He should be
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24869 on: Today at 01:13:23 am »
ORourke strikes twice - Bethell and Brook. Think Kiwis are hot favourites on this track - that totals looking better and better.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24870 on: Today at 01:20:59 am »
Another for ORourke - Joe Root this time. Time for bed methinks.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

« Reply #24871 on: Today at 04:51:08 am »
Crawley has no business being in this team. He hasnt gone past 30 for 9 innings now and only gone past 30 once in 13 innings! Theres backing players and then theres whatever this is. Its wilfully refusing to upgrade the team.
« Reply #24872 on: Today at 05:09:17 am »
Just imagine they set up 600 to win in 2 days.

And at stumps on the 4th day were 450/5

Theyll be shitting their pants.
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24873 on: Today at 06:09:15 am »
So far this series Ive woken up, checked the score and been pleasantly surprised. Today isnt that day!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24874 on: Today at 06:17:39 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 06:09:15 am
So far this series Ive woken up, checked the score and been pleasantly surprised. Today isnt that day!

Waking up to bad news from a New Zealand series. Something I'm familiar with. Danny Morrison (once) and Nathan Astle (twice) are why I never count any Test as won until won.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
