Just got my leccy back - its been off for almost 24 hours, so Ive missed loads; its normal for west Wales.



I got some updates on R4 -which on a little old battery operated radio was the only link to the outside world - and recognised that NZ have been given an almost impossible task. So now Im back watching, I just caught the Williamson wicket. Its, weird, and probably over sentimental, but because the Kiwis are such a sound bunch, I find myself rather sad about seeing Williamson and Southee in decline.