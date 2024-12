Yeah he seems to get out in the 90s a lot. Real shame for Bethell too but sounds like he batted very well. Pretty mad to be in this position after day 2! The game moves pretty fast these days!



Yeah both England innings at around 5 runs per over. New Zealand with a measly 3.58 runs per over but at least they only took 35 overs!Just seen some of the highlights with Stokes in Berserker mode, obviously trying to move the game on even faster! I wonder when the declaration will come? They mentioned that there is 'weather' about which could influence the decision. Not much rest for the New Zealand quicks either way. I did see the ball turn though, so probably spin will come into play with this ancient three day old pitch!