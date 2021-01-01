« previous next »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:21:29 pm
Didnt Rafa have an issue with that back in the day? :D

Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:23:10 pm
That would be the golfing day out. And, it being a cricket tour, Nick would almost certainly want to get into his pedalo.

 ;D ;D
In answer to an earlier question.

Kieran Parmley
Cricviz analyst

In response to Steven's question at 22:58 GMT about players to have a Test hat-trick and century after Gus Atkinson joined Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

The other players are:

Johnny Briggs (also played the role of Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street)
Wasim Akram
Abdul Razzaq
Harbhajan Singh
James Franklin
Irfan Pathan
Sohag Gazi
Alright, I'll probably jinx him now but I do like the look of this Duckett. The bowlers must look at him and expect to bounce him out but its the main delivery he is expecting and prepares well for it. Has some bottle too, which is always handy.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:26:54 pm
Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.

I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:31 pm
I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.

Please say there are pictures of Lucas. Thats amazing.
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:27:55 pm
In answer to an earlier question.

Kieran Parmley
Cricviz analyst

In response to Steven's question at 22:58 GMT about players to have a Test hat-trick and century after Gus Atkinson joined Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

The other players are:

Johnny Briggs (also played the role of Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street)
Wasim Akram
Abdul Razzaq
Harbhajan Singh
James Franklin
Irfan Pathan
Sohag Gazi

Great stat that Nick, cheers. Love that stuff.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:31 pm
I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.

I remember watching Jocky Hansen, of all people, playing cricket at the ground of Brymbo Steelworks in the 80s - I was chairman of the football club at the time, and Brymbo had a few really good players, one of whom - Nigel Roberts, ended up at Glamorgan.
Wow - this run rate is 5.63!!  :o
Bethell certainly has all shots in his locker
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 11:45:03 pm
Bethell certainly has all shots in his locker

Looks like he has the temperament as well.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:28:37 pm
Almost certainly me.

Quick yes, but no guile or variation.....apparently.

It was Gerry, called him all sorts every time he played.

Zak Crawley though hey? That boundary he hit first ball, phwoar if that isn't what your test opener is for I don't know what they're for!
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:02:26 am
It was Gerry, called him all sorts every time he played.

Zak Crawley though hey? That boundary he hit first ball, phwoar if that isn't what your test opener is for I don't know what they're for!

Yeah, I despised the Carse selection. Hed never looked anywhere close to international class in his ODIs or County Cricket and hadnt earned his place at all. Hes started well though, so credit to them.
Duckett should have a dozen centuries by now. Hes been dismissed close to a ton a stack of times.
Good day with the bat. They finish the day on 378-5. A lead of 533. I'm sure I can get through another day with just two hours of sleep. ;D
