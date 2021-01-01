Didnt Rafa have an issue with that back in the day?
That would be the golfing day out. And, it being a cricket tour, Nick would almost certainly want to get into his pedalo.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.
I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet. The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.
In answer to an earlier question.Kieran ParmleyCricviz analystIn response to Steven's question at 22:58 GMT about players to have a Test hat-trick and century after Gus Atkinson joined Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.The other players are:Johnny Briggs (also played the role of Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street)Wasim AkramAbdul RazzaqHarbhajan SinghJames FranklinIrfan PathanSohag Gazi
Bethell certainly has all shots in his locker
Almost certainly me. Quick yes, but no guile or variation.....apparently.
It was Gerry, called him all sorts every time he played.Zak Crawley though hey? That boundary he hit first ball, phwoar if that isn't what your test opener is for I don't know what they're for!
