The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24800 on: Today at 11:26:54 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:21:29 pm
Didnt Rafa have an issue with that back in the day? :D

Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24801 on: Today at 11:27:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:23:10 pm
That would be the golfing day out. And, it being a cricket tour, Nick would almost certainly want to get into his pedalo.

 ;D ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24802 on: Today at 11:27:55 pm
In answer to an earlier question.

Kieran Parmley
Cricviz analyst

In response to Steven's question at 22:58 GMT about players to have a Test hat-trick and century after Gus Atkinson joined Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

The other players are:

Johnny Briggs (also played the role of Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street)
Wasim Akram
Abdul Razzaq
Harbhajan Singh
James Franklin
Irfan Pathan
Sohag Gazi
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24803 on: Today at 11:33:14 pm
Alright, I'll probably jinx him now but I do like the look of this Duckett. The bowlers must look at him and expect to bounce him out but its the main delivery he is expecting and prepares well for it. Has some bottle too, which is always handy.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24804 on: Today at 11:33:31 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:26:54 pm
Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.

I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24805 on: Today at 11:35:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:31 pm
I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.

Please say there are pictures of Lucas. Thats amazing.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24806 on: Today at 11:35:50 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 11:27:55 pm
In answer to an earlier question.

Kieran Parmley
Cricviz analyst

In response to Steven's question at 22:58 GMT about players to have a Test hat-trick and century after Gus Atkinson joined Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali.

The other players are:

Johnny Briggs (also played the role of Mike Baldwin in Coronation Street)
Wasim Akram
Abdul Razzaq
Harbhajan Singh
James Franklin
Irfan Pathan
Sohag Gazi

Great stat that Nick, cheers. Love that stuff.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24807 on: Today at 11:42:40 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:33:31 pm
I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.

The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.

I remember watching Jocky Hansen, of all people, playing cricket at the ground of Brymbo Steelworks in the 80s - I was chairman of the football club at the time, and Brymbo had a few really good players, one of whom - Nigel Roberts, ended up at Glamorgan.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24808 on: Today at 11:44:30 pm
Wow - this run rate is 5.63!!  :o
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24809 on: Today at 11:45:03 pm
Bethell certainly has all shots in his locker
