Dunno, you'll have to explain that one. I do remember Didi Hamann playing cricket for Alderley Edge in the Cheshire league. He became interested in the sport after watching the 2005 Ashes.



I believe Rafa was commenting on the sport after seeing the Ashes 2005 too. Then Lucas Leiva turned up for training once in a full cricket kit and helmet.The team had some handy cricketers in it at one time. Oxlade-Chamberlain was a decent boy cricketer I think and Lallana could certainly swing a bat. And James Milner, being a Yorkshireman, was more than useful. He played for the county Colts while he was still at Leeds - keeper/batter.