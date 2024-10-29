« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 718810 times)

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24560 on: October 29, 2024, 12:04:10 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 29, 2024, 11:51:00 am
Again, they don't give a shit about county averages.

Though nz does always seem the most similar overseas tour to over here, so maybe they could in this case.

I know they don't but Sam Hain averages 40 in the CC from 126 matches and its a proper slap in the face for people like him when it comes to stuff like this. Don't get me wrong I like Bethell and he impressed in the ODIs last month but he shouldn't be learning the game by playing test cricket.

Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 11:34:44 am
Its a strange pick alright, but do you know for sure if he plays golf? :D

Just seen that Smith is missing this tour too for the birth of his first child, so our batting is looking very reliant on Root and Brook again.

Picked three spinners although NZ is normally much better for the seamers. Decent crop to choose from in Atkinson, Woakes, Potts, Carse and Stone. Inexperienced apart from Woakes but a chance for some of them to make a good impression.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c7030699898o

He not only plays golf but he plays it with Sir Garfield Sobers!

Online Corrie Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24561 on: October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm »
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24562 on: October 29, 2024, 01:50:46 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D


And also, whilst we all despise losing against Australia, and hate losing to South Africa, India & Pakistan, losing to NZ or West Indies never seems that important.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24563 on: October 29, 2024, 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D

There's probably not a country in the world I wouldn't want to watch cricket in. Will be going to Melbourne and Sydney next year though and can't wait!
Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24564 on: October 29, 2024, 10:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 11:34:44 am
Its a strange pick alright, but do you know for sure if he plays golf? :D

Just seen that Smith is missing this tour too for the birth of his first child, so our batting is looking very reliant on Root and Brook again.

Picked three spinners although NZ is normally much better for the seamers. Decent crop to choose from in Atkinson, Woakes, Potts, Carse and Stone. Inexperienced apart from Woakes but a chance for some of them to make a good impression.

Three spinners?!? Im going to assume at least two will be making daisy chains on the tour cos early season wickets in NZ will be green as all hell.

Best to pack the extra jumpers too, Christchurch will be cold and Wellington cold with a side of gale force winds. In fact, we will be damn lucky to get 3 days of play in every test match.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24565 on: Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm »
Very steady start from Salt and Jacks in Antigua. Looks like a slow track.
Online Corrie Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24566 on: Yesterday at 06:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 06:31:34 pm
Very steady start from Salt and Jacks in Antigua. Looks like a slow track.

Dont even know the name of one of our debutants. Ive heard of Cox, Overton (obvs) and am aware of John Turner. But no idea who the other one is or what he does! Anyone?

Whats his handicap?
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24567 on: Yesterday at 06:40:40 pm »
can't even be arsed to watch it
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24568 on: Yesterday at 06:50:49 pm »
England 46-1 after 10 Overs

Salt  18
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24569 on: Yesterday at 06:52:47 pm »
Both openers gone.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24570 on: Yesterday at 06:52:56 pm »
2nd Wicket falls

46-2

Jacks  19
Online Corrie Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24571 on: Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm »
Not on Sky?
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24572 on: Yesterday at 06:58:33 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Not on Sky?


TNT, Nick. VR cant be arsed, and it would appear most Antiguans cant either, the crowd is tiny.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24573 on: Yesterday at 07:48:06 pm »
106  -4  after 24

Cox  17

Bethell  29
Online Corrie Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24574 on: Yesterday at 07:53:48 pm »
Slower than our Test run rate. :D
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24575 on: Yesterday at 08:34:58 pm »
Livingstone out for 48

161 - 5
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24576 on: Yesterday at 08:48:33 pm »
Mousley out for 8

England

179 -6

38.2 Overs
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24577 on: Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm »
Overton out for  0

179 - 7

38.3
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24578 on: Yesterday at 08:59:17 pm »
I think Im entitled to say this has been pretty crap from England - 187-8.
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24579 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
Curran gone for  37
Ebgland 187 - 8

40.1 Overs
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24580 on: Yesterday at 09:13:23 pm »
9 Down for 204

Archer  7
Offline Boston Bosox

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24581 on: Yesterday at 09:21:31 pm »
209 All Out
Offline Red in Korea

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24582 on: Yesterday at 09:22:39 pm »
All out for 209. Didn't even use all our overs. Poor.

But I'm looking forward to seeing Jofra and Turner bowling in tandem.. Really like the look of JT.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24583 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
A passing shower turned out to be something more substantial 😂
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24584 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm »
Archer and Turner impressive - both quick and regularly beating the bat.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24585 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:29:22 pm
Archer and Turner impressive - both quick and regularly beating the bat.

Scrub that; balls stopped swinging and the scoreboards now ticking.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24586 on: Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:54:13 pm
Overton out for  0

179 - 7

38.3

Honestly this just sums up this England team and management up and how little of a shit they give about winning or about the people who pay to watch them. They played Overton as a specialist batsman in the Aussie series and he did fuck all then so his reward for that is to be picked again as a specialist batsman. He's a fucking bowler for fucks sake and he's not able to bowl so why is he in the team?!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24587 on: Today at 09:13:22 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 11:53:50 pm
Honestly this just sums up this England team and management up and how little of a shit they give about winning or about the people who pay to watch them. They played Overton as a specialist batsman in the Aussie series and he did fuck all then so his reward for that is to be picked again as a specialist batsman. He's a fucking bowler for fucks sake and he's not able to bowl so why is he in the team?!

An inspired selection, an absolute masterstroke! The out come was very predictable.  ::)

Jamie Overton

Batting - lbw b Motie
Runs 0
Balls 1
Minutes 1   
4s 0   
6s 0

Bowling
Overs 0
Maidens 0
Runs 0
Wickets 0
Economy 0

Described on ESPN CricInfo as:-

Batting Style - Right hand Bat
Bowling Style - Right arm Fast
Playing Role - Bowling Allrounder

 ;D ;D

I've been saying for a while that these ODI and t20 series have become completely pointless with nothing riding on them and every team selection seems to be experimental. With the constantly repeating series against Australia being the worst example of an overly milked cash cow, there is rarely a memorable moment, its boring now. As you say complete disrespect for the paying public, certainly those that are genuine cricket fans. I quite fancy going to the West Indies one day to watch some cricket but I think I'd be swerving any ODI stuff and just stick to the Test matches.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24588 on: Today at 09:24:33 am »
With a batting average of 16 it's a stretch even call him a bowling all rounder. He's a bowler who can sometimes hit a few runs. Playing as a specialist batter. I'm sure his handicap and vibes are good though.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24589 on: Today at 09:27:20 am »
Didn't watch a single ball.

Picking Joverton as a specialist bat seemed dumb before and seems dumb now
Online Corrie Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24590 on: Today at 11:18:24 am »
Curran at 6 also seems very high. Like weve gone back to picking a load of bits and pieces cricketers and hoping for the best rather than the balance we had when we won the World Cup.

Agree that all series seem to be a case of building for something else. Understand that to a point but as you say, can often render series a bit meaningless if it creates a mismatch.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24591 on: Today at 01:31:51 pm »
England just arent a serious cricket team right now. Nobody is intimated, theyre laughing. Adil Rashid is our top ODI scorer currently.
