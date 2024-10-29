Honestly this just sums up this England team and management up and how little of a shit they give about winning or about the people who pay to watch them. They played Overton as a specialist batsman in the Aussie series and he did fuck all then so his reward for that is to be picked again as a specialist batsman. He's a fucking bowler for fucks sake and he's not able to bowl so why is he in the team?!



An inspired selection, an absolute masterstroke! The out come was very predictable.Runs 0Balls 1Minutes 14s 06s 0Overs 0Maidens 0Runs 0Wickets 0Economy 0Batting Style - Right hand BatBowling Style - Right arm FastPlaying Role - Bowling AllrounderI've been saying for a while that these ODI and t20 series have become completely pointless with nothing riding on them and every team selection seems to be experimental. With the constantly repeating series against Australia being the worst example of an overly milked cash cow, there is rarely a memorable moment, its boring now. As you say complete disrespect for the paying public, certainly those that are genuine cricket fans. I quite fancy going to the West Indies one day to watch some cricket but I think I'd be swerving any ODI stuff and just stick to the Test matches.