Its a strange pick alright, but do you know for sure if he plays golf?
Just seen that Smith is missing this tour too for the birth of his first child, so our batting is looking very reliant on Root and Brook again.
Picked three spinners although NZ is normally much better for the seamers. Decent crop to choose from in Atkinson, Woakes, Potts, Carse and Stone. Inexperienced apart from Woakes but a chance for some of them to make a good impression.
Three spinners?!? Im going to assume at least two will be making daisy chains on the tour cos early season wickets in NZ will be green as all hell.
Best to pack the extra jumpers too, Christchurch will be cold and Wellington cold with a side of gale force winds. In fact, we will be damn lucky to get 3 days of play in every test match.