Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hot gah, I wish I was back there.