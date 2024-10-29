« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24560 on: October 29, 2024, 12:04:10 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on October 29, 2024, 11:51:00 am
Again, they don't give a shit about county averages.

Though nz does always seem the most similar overseas tour to over here, so maybe they could in this case.

I know they don't but Sam Hain averages 40 in the CC from 126 matches and its a proper slap in the face for people like him when it comes to stuff like this. Don't get me wrong I like Bethell and he impressed in the ODIs last month but he shouldn't be learning the game by playing test cricket.

Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 11:34:44 am
Its a strange pick alright, but do you know for sure if he plays golf? :D

Just seen that Smith is missing this tour too for the birth of his first child, so our batting is looking very reliant on Root and Brook again.

Picked three spinners although NZ is normally much better for the seamers. Decent crop to choose from in Atkinson, Woakes, Potts, Carse and Stone. Inexperienced apart from Woakes but a chance for some of them to make a good impression.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/articles/c7030699898o

He not only plays golf but he plays it with Sir Garfield Sobers!

Logged

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24561 on: October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D
Logged

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,920
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24562 on: October 29, 2024, 01:50:46 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D


And also, whilst we all despise losing against Australia, and hate losing to South Africa, India & Pakistan, losing to NZ or West Indies never seems that important.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,857
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24563 on: October 29, 2024, 01:56:37 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
Always used to think watching an England tour in the West Indies would be amazing, Australia would be an experience (depending on the on pitch fortunes!) and Cape Town would be stunning (I know Yorky has been), but some of the venues in NZ are beautiful. Would be a great place to go and watch. Venues arent giant bowls like in Australia, loads of grassy banks to sit on. Pleasant climate rather than ridiculously hotgah, I wish I was back there. :D

There's probably not a country in the world I wouldn't want to watch cricket in. Will be going to Melbourne and Sydney next year though and can't wait!
Logged

Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,269
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24564 on: October 29, 2024, 10:00:45 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on October 29, 2024, 11:34:44 am
Its a strange pick alright, but do you know for sure if he plays golf? :D

Just seen that Smith is missing this tour too for the birth of his first child, so our batting is looking very reliant on Root and Brook again.

Picked three spinners although NZ is normally much better for the seamers. Decent crop to choose from in Atkinson, Woakes, Potts, Carse and Stone. Inexperienced apart from Woakes but a chance for some of them to make a good impression.

Three spinners?!? Im going to assume at least two will be making daisy chains on the tour cos early season wickets in NZ will be green as all hell.

Best to pack the extra jumpers too, Christchurch will be cold and Wellington cold with a side of gale force winds. In fact, we will be damn lucky to get 3 days of play in every test match.
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24565 on: Today at 06:31:34 pm
Very steady start from Salt and Jacks in Antigua. Looks like a slow track.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24566 on: Today at 06:33:50 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:31:34 pm
Very steady start from Salt and Jacks in Antigua. Looks like a slow track.

Dont even know the name of one of our debutants. Ive heard of Cox, Overton (obvs) and am aware of John Turner. But no idea who the other one is or what he does! Anyone?

Whats his handicap?
Logged

voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,949
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24567 on: Today at 06:40:40 pm
can't even be arsed to watch it
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24568 on: Today at 06:50:49 pm
England 46-1 after 10 Overs

Salt  18
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24569 on: Today at 06:52:47 pm
Both openers gone.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24570 on: Today at 06:52:56 pm
2nd Wicket falls

46-2

Jacks  19
Logged

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24571 on: Today at 06:55:34 pm
Not on Sky?
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24572 on: Today at 06:58:33 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:55:34 pm
Not on Sky?


TNT, Nick. VR cant be arsed, and it would appear most Antiguans cant either, the crowd is tiny.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24573 on: Today at 07:48:06 pm
106  -4  after 24

Cox  17

Bethell  29
Logged

Corrie Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,536
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24574 on: Today at 07:53:48 pm
Slower than our Test run rate. :D
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24575 on: Today at 08:34:58 pm
Livingstone out for 48

161 - 5
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24576 on: Today at 08:48:33 pm
Mousley out for 8

England

179 -6

38.2 Overs
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24577 on: Today at 08:54:13 pm
Overton out for  0

179 - 7

38.3
Logged

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24578 on: Today at 08:59:17 pm
I think Im entitled to say this has been pretty crap from England - 187-8.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24579 on: Today at 09:00:04 pm
Curran gone for  37
Ebgland 187 - 8

40.1 Overs
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24580 on: Today at 09:13:23 pm
9 Down for 204

Archer  7
Logged

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,996
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24581 on: Today at 09:21:31 pm
209 All Out
Logged

Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24582 on: Today at 09:22:39 pm
All out for 209. Didn't even use all our overs. Poor.

But I'm looking forward to seeing Jofra and Turner bowling in tandem.. Really like the look of JT.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24583 on: Today at 10:03:34 pm
A passing shower turned out to be something more substantial 😂
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24584 on: Today at 11:29:22 pm
Archer and Turner impressive - both quick and regularly beating the bat.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,470
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24585 on: Today at 11:38:21 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:29:22 pm
Archer and Turner impressive - both quick and regularly beating the bat.

Scrub that; balls stopped swinging and the scoreboards now ticking.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
