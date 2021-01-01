« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 707064 times)

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24360 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Might be a few too many already. Wed need somebody to smash it around because its not likely to be a deck where you can bat for a while.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24361 on: Today at 10:10:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:07:56 am
Might be a few too many already. Wed need somebody to smash it around because its not likely to be a deck where you can bat for a while.
Ideally the very top order pile on the runs while the ball is still new.  With this pitch and a well worn ball the Pakistan spinners are going to be very difficult to score off.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24362 on: Today at 10:17:33 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:10:40 am
Ideally the very top order pile on the runs while the ball is still new.  With this pitch and a well worn ball the Pakistan spinners are going to be very difficult to score off.

Yeah, Duckett or Crawley will need to get most of them.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24363 on: Today at 10:19:42 am »
Kohli has been absolutely shit at test cricket for 5 years and I will never find it anything other than enjoyable.
Online Stevo79

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24364 on: Today at 10:26:41 am »
Two dropped catches in the same over, one an absolute sitter from Smith.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24365 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Very good session for Pakistan.

Got to feel a bit for Carse. Must be half a dozen dropped catches off his bowling in these two tests now.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24366 on: Today at 10:51:18 am »
Catch the ball....
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24367 on: Today at 11:29:57 am »
In a bit of trouble now. Bloody Leach.
Offline gjr1

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24368 on: Today at 11:41:37 am »
I think we can chase down around about 250.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24369 on: Today at 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:41:37 am
I think we can chase down around about 250.

Still feels tough. But a very good finish in prospect.

We can bemoan the pitch going downhill quickly but 75 run lead was quite a big one to give away. As tough as it was youd expect our middle order to have been able to eke out 50 or so at least yesterday evening. That might end up being the difference.
Online Stevo79

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24370 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:45:40 am
Still feels tough. But a very good finish in prospect.

We can bemoan the pitch going downhill quickly but 75 run lead was quite a big one to give away. As tough as it was youd expect our middle order to have been able to eke out 50 or so at least yesterday evening. That might end up being the difference.

Agreed, we should have been level with them after the first innings when in a position of 211/2.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24371 on: Today at 11:49:12 am »
A good shot to have up your arsenal
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24372 on: Today at 11:52:12 am »
the ad reads in the middle of play are so funny
Offline koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24373 on: Today at 12:00:52 pm »
Pakistan already have enough here
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24374 on: Today at 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:00:52 pm
Pakistan already have enough here

Depends on whether they keep running down the middle of the wicket and start giving away penalty runs or not
Offline gjr1

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24375 on: Today at 12:02:50 pm »
Those dropped catches maybe the difference.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24376 on: Today at 12:16:49 pm »
England dont fear chasing of course but I believe this would be the finest chase in a long time if they fetch these.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24377 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm »
This partnership has fucked us. Bucket hatted twat.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24378 on: Today at 12:31:32 pm »
This feels like a match winning knock from Salman..
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24379 on: Today at 12:45:29 pm »
297 on a day 8 pitch is a long way.

dropped catches lose matches.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24380 on: Today at 12:55:43 pm »
Interesting.

Pakistan must be favourites. But a mere 10 overs without England losing a wicket would possibly change things.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24381 on: Today at 12:56:34 pm »
Loving the business that this England batting line up has been doing. Here's an early call:-

Pope saves England with an inspired batting performance.
 ;)
Online Stevo79

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24382 on: Today at 12:58:09 pm »
This may not last very long at all.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24383 on: Today at 01:02:01 pm »
Going to be extremely difficult to get started on this wicket. Every dismissal will be a potential collapse
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24384 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:55:43 pm
Interesting.

Pakistan must be favourites. But a mere 10 overs without England losing a wicket would possibly change things.

Massive favourites now. With the bookies Pakistan have been favourites since England collapsed in the first innings.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24385 on: Today at 01:22:45 pm »
shipping 800+, losing by an innings and then winning the next game seems very pakistan.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24386 on: Today at 01:26:35 pm »
Crawley is useless
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24387 on: Today at 01:35:14 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 01:22:45 pm
shipping 800+, losing by an innings and then winning the next game seems very pakistan.


Conceding 556 runs in the 1st innings before winning the match by an innings, scoring over 800 in the process, then losing the next match on the same wicket seems very England.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24388 on: Today at 01:37:22 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:26:35 pm
Crawley is useless

He has his uses. But his skill set is so limited. He's not a Test batter.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24389 on: Today at 01:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:37:22 pm
He has his uses. But his skill set is so limited. He's not a Test batter.

He can only score on flat tracks, as soon as the ball does something he crumbles.
