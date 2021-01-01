Might be a few too many already. Wed need somebody to smash it around because its not likely to be a deck where you can bat for a while.
Ideally the very top order pile on the runs while the ball is still new. With this pitch and a well worn ball the Pakistan spinners are going to be very difficult to score off.
I think we can chase down around about 250.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Still feels tough. But a very good finish in prospect.We can bemoan the pitch going downhill quickly but 75 run lead was quite a big one to give away. As tough as it was youd expect our middle order to have been able to eke out 50 or so at least yesterday evening. That might end up being the difference.
Pakistan already have enough here
Interesting. Pakistan must be favourites. But a mere 10 overs without England losing a wicket would possibly change things.
shipping 800+, losing by an innings and then winning the next game seems very pakistan.
Crawley is useless
He has his uses. But his skill set is so limited. He's not a Test batter.
