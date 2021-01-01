« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:07:56 am
Might be a few too many already. Wed need somebody to smash it around because its not likely to be a deck where you can bat for a while.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:10:40 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:07:56 am
Might be a few too many already. Wed need somebody to smash it around because its not likely to be a deck where you can bat for a while.
Ideally the very top order pile on the runs while the ball is still new.  With this pitch and a well worn ball the Pakistan spinners are going to be very difficult to score off.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:17:33 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:10:40 am
Ideally the very top order pile on the runs while the ball is still new.  With this pitch and a well worn ball the Pakistan spinners are going to be very difficult to score off.

Yeah, Duckett or Crawley will need to get most of them.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:19:42 am
Kohli has been absolutely shit at test cricket for 5 years and I will never find it anything other than enjoyable.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:26:41 am
Two dropped catches in the same over, one an absolute sitter from Smith.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:27:25 am
Always been an interesting debate about whether it's 'cricket' for the home side to prepare such a favourable pitch for their own side to perform well on. What Pakistan have done on this occasion to use a previous pitch is unprecedented but desperate times call for desperate measures and if it is legal then why not? It could actually still backfire on them, we'll see. I think I read somewhere once about Bumble when he was the England coach and he went mental when he found out one of the groundsmen was preparing the best batting pitch possible to last the full five days. He wanted a green top to suit our seamers and there was a fiery debate about who should actually be instructing the groundsmen, it was felt that the ECB and those responsible for the grounds/pitches were a bit of a soft touch when it came preparing test match pitches.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:49:34 am
Very good session for Pakistan.

Got to feel a bit for Carse. Must be half a dozen dropped catches off his bowling in these two tests now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:51:18 am
Catch the ball....
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:29:57 am
In a bit of trouble now. Bloody Leach.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:41:37 am
I think we can chase down around about 250.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:45:40 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 11:41:37 am
I think we can chase down around about 250.

Still feels tough. But a very good finish in prospect.

We can bemoan the pitch going downhill quickly but 75 run lead was quite a big one to give away. As tough as it was youd expect our middle order to have been able to eke out 50 or so at least yesterday evening. That might end up being the difference.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:48:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:45:40 am
Still feels tough. But a very good finish in prospect.

We can bemoan the pitch going downhill quickly but 75 run lead was quite a big one to give away. As tough as it was youd expect our middle order to have been able to eke out 50 or so at least yesterday evening. That might end up being the difference.

Agreed, we should have been level with them after the first innings when in a position of 211/2.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:49:12 am
A good shot to have up your arsenal
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:52:12 am
the ad reads in the middle of play are so funny
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:00:52 pm
Pakistan already have enough here
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:01:50 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 12:00:52 pm
Pakistan already have enough here

Depends on whether they keep running down the middle of the wicket and start giving away penalty runs or not
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:02:50 pm
Those dropped catches maybe the difference.
