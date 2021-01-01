Always been an interesting debate about whether it's 'cricket' for the home side to prepare such a favourable pitch for their own side to perform well on. What Pakistan have done on this occasion to use a previous pitch is unprecedented but desperate times call for desperate measures and if it is legal then why not? It could actually still backfire on them, we'll see. I think I read somewhere once about Bumble when he was the England coach and he went mental when he found out one of the groundsmen was preparing the best batting pitch possible to last the full five days. He wanted a green top to suit our seamers and there was a fiery debate about who should actually be instructing the groundsmen, it was felt that the ECB and those responsible for the grounds/pitches were a bit of a soft touch when it came preparing test match pitches.