He's gets his century - that's a relief for me never mind him! It was interesting what they were saying on commentary in that he is obviously irritated about not getting more hundreds but the speed in which he gets to his 70s 80s 90s etc. are equally as valuable to the team, it sets the tone and puts the opposition on the back foot. I immediately thought of his similarities with Gilchrist with his fluid and care free approach to batting scoring quick runs in a devastating fashion. Gilchrist used to terrify oppositions especially coming in later down the order but its not inconceivable that Duckett would be able to cause just as much fear, mind you there are a few other talented batsmen in that England lineup nowadays!



Duckett gone - things starting to happen?