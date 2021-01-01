« previous next »
  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Nope. 3rd on the list is Gilchrist. The man whose record Duckett just took is from that neck of the woods but not an Aussie.
  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  feck off
oh rooty
  Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Strange innings from Root. He never looked convincing.
  Not fussy.
A kiwi slogger then?

Can't think of his name. Was there a Styris? Or am I thinking of Stoinis from Australia?
  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
I will tell you cos could be here all day..

Ben Duckett 2000 test runs in 2293 balls

Tim Southee 2000 test runs in 2418 balls

Adam Gilchrist 2000 test runs in 2483 balls

Brook will almost certainly beat it though. More than likely in this match on current form.
  has all his sisters with him.
  Anal Dirge Prat
I do love these random adverts the local TV has them doing halfway through an over :lmao
  U_____U (geddit?)
He's gets his century - that's a relief for me never mind him! It was interesting what they were saying on commentary in that he is obviously irritated about not getting more hundreds but the speed in which he gets to his 70s 80s 90s etc. are equally as valuable to the team, it sets the tone and puts the opposition on the back foot. I immediately thought of his similarities with Gilchrist with his fluid and care free approach to batting scoring quick runs in a devastating fashion. Gilchrist used to terrify oppositions especially coming in later down the order but its not inconceivable that Duckett would be able to cause just as much fear, mind you  there are a few other talented batsmen in that England lineup nowadays!

Duckett gone - things starting to happen?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  feck off
well well well.

3 wells. and 3 wickets in quick succession.
  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  Poultry in Motion
Ive had it with these inconsistent Yorkshiremen.
  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Oh dear. Time of the captain to step up.
  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
it's now officially a collapse.
