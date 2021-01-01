The crowds at this game make me seriously worried about the future of the format



Yes not great are they more interested in T20 or lets be right this pitch is awful for test matches teams shouldnt be scoring 800+.I see Sky did a naughty Root first ton in Pakistan only had 3 tests before that and he has got tons "away" if you include UAE.If his body holds up he'll get very close to Sachin and considering Root bats in harder conditions 50% of time that would be some record what a player he is incredible against all attacks.