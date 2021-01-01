How did Amirs cloud seeding go?
Not well. Dropped the seeds on my pants and wet myself.
150 Overs at a Run Rate of 5.48 for a total of 823/7d.Let those numbers sink in! They've just mentioned on the telly that the Pakistan innings took pretty much the same amount of time using up 149 overs.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Quite scary for any opponents that England can rack up a score like that in effectively a day and a half and they had only hit one 6 until Smith came in. So actually relatively restrained and sensible!
Four down
I do feel a bit for Pakistan. All that chasing in the field in those temperatures and no sense of when it might end. And now a classic case of 'scoreboard pressure'.
I am shocked that this team is crumbling under pressure. Absolutely shocked.
All the best to you and yours too.
Rizwan is key here
Carse is bowling really well here. Thoughts with Gerry
Is there still a player in hospital?
As has been mentioned, they only spent the same amount of time in the field as England even though it felt a lot longer! A lack of application perhaps? There was only Pope that seemed to go cheaply in the England innings.
He was but not sure he can bat.
if you're 82-6 after your oppo just made 800+ you might not be very good.
Annoyingly having to listen to TMS, cant get to watch. One thing mentioned was Englands catching, has it been below par?
