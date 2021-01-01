« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 702063 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24200 on: Today at 10:19:31 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:07:56 am
How did Amirs cloud seeding go?

Not well. Dropped the seeds on my pants and wet myself.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24201 on: Today at 10:21:54 am »
It's a shame Abrar Ahmed got unwell today. Was looking forward to him getting a double century.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,597
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24202 on: Today at 10:46:34 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:19:31 am
Not well. Dropped the seeds on my pants and wet myself.
;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24203 on: Today at 10:57:59 am »
150 Overs at a Run Rate of 5.48 for a total of 823/7d.

Let those numbers sink in! They've just mentioned on the telly that the Pakistan innings took pretty much the same amount of time using up 149 overs.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24204 on: Today at 10:59:03 am »
Does anyone know when play will finish for the day, I'm a little confused over the timings.
 :P
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,031
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24205 on: Today at 11:10:49 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:57:59 am
150 Overs at a Run Rate of 5.48 for a total of 823/7d.

Let those numbers sink in! They've just mentioned on the telly that the Pakistan innings took pretty much the same amount of time using up 149 overs.

Quite scary for any opponents that England can rack up a score like that in effectively a day and a half and they had only hit one 6 until Smith came in. So actually relatively restrained and sensible!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24206 on: Today at 11:25:44 am »
Outrageous that England have managed to put the pressure on Pakistan here after scoring over 550 in their first innings. Looks like its causing them to crack.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,603
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24207 on: Today at 11:28:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:10:49 am
Quite scary for any opponents that England can rack up a score like that in effectively a day and a half and they had only hit one 6 until Smith came in. So actually relatively restrained and sensible!

Both players were consistently taking 4s and 2s off very good balls. Brook especially was giving himself lots of room to cut and drive off the back foot to in swingers aimed at middle stump. You have to have extraordinary ability to keep doing that without making a mistake. And it must be so hard to set a field to.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24208 on: Today at 11:30:20 am »
Good thing it's raining all day tomorrow.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,031
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24209 on: Today at 11:32:02 am »
Bye Bye Babar, Babar Bye Bye
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24210 on: Today at 11:33:25 am »
Nice to hear David Gower back on commentary. I assume he's freelance now?

And the 3rd wicket goes down! Dare I say it but is this pitch starting to show signs of wear?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,837
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24211 on: Today at 11:34:28 am »
the pakistan chase is going well for them
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24212 on: Today at 11:34:59 am »
Four down
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24213 on: Today at 11:35:03 am »
Didn't realise Bruno Fernandez played for Pakistan?
 :o

4th wicket!! Wow - is this on?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,981
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24214 on: Today at 11:35:16 am »
Dreadful batting from Pakistan.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,031
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24215 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:34:59 am
Four down

Some fucking shot that given the state of the game! :lmao

Carse with his first ball.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,796
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24216 on: Today at 11:36:05 am »
I am shocked that this team is crumbling under pressure. Absolutely shocked.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,031
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24217 on: Today at 11:36:24 am »
556 and then maybe lose by an innings. Whats Urdu for Spursy?
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24218 on: Today at 11:36:25 am »
Pakistan have a habit of doing this in the second innings. Should be over relatively soon.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24219 on: Today at 11:37:45 am »
Great catch from Duckett despite the shot.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,603
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24220 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
I do feel a bit for Pakistan. All that chasing in the field in those temperatures and no sense of when it might end. And now a classic case of 'scoreboard pressure'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24221 on: Today at 11:40:52 am »
Rizwan is key here
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24222 on: Today at 11:46:25 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:38:59 am
I do feel a bit for Pakistan. All that chasing in the field in those temperatures and no sense of when it might end. And now a classic case of 'scoreboard pressure'.

As has been mentioned, they only spent the same amount of time in the field as England even though it felt a lot longer! A lack of application perhaps? There was only Pope that seemed to go cheaply in the England innings.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,479
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24223 on: Today at 11:57:29 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:36:05 am
I am shocked that this team is crumbling under pressure. Absolutely shocked.

Ah Pakistan cricket. There is some comfort in knowing somethings never change ;D
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24224 on: Today at 12:05:58 pm »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,521
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24225 on: Today at 12:06:44 pm »
Is there still a player in hospital?
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24226 on: Today at 12:07:23 pm »
Carse is bowling really well here. Thoughts with Gerry :D
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,719
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24227 on: Today at 12:22:10 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:07:23 pm
Carse is bowling really well here. Thoughts with Gerry :D

He is doing and it shows why we dont pick on stats.

Carse hits the pitch hard and is quick you need that overseas on these roads (64/5 😂)
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24228 on: Today at 12:25:40 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 12:06:44 pm
Is there still a player in hospital?

He was but not sure he can bat.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,603
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24229 on: Today at 12:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:46:25 am
As has been mentioned, they only spent the same amount of time in the field as England even though it felt a lot longer! A lack of application perhaps? There was only Pope that seemed to go cheaply in the England innings.

Yes, that's a fair point. But perhaps there's something about having to do it a second time?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,798
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24230 on: Today at 12:39:40 pm »
Six down
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,593
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24231 on: Today at 12:40:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:25:40 pm
He was but not sure he can bat.

He's still in hospital and unable to bat today. 3 wickets needed
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,837
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24232 on: Today at 12:43:45 pm »
if you're 82-6 after your oppo just made 800+ you might not be very good.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,705
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24233 on: Today at 12:48:51 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 12:43:45 pm
if you're 82-6 after your oppo just made 800+ you might not be very good.


The issue is all 'upstairs' [taps head]

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,837
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24234 on: Today at 01:10:06 pm »
they'd argue, with some justification, that county bowling averages are somewhat irrelevant when bowling on a pitch like this in pakistan.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,334
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24235 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
Annoyingly having to listen to TMS, cant get to watch. One thing mentioned was Englands catching, has it been below par?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24236 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:20:38 pm
Annoyingly having to listen to TMS, cant get to watch. One thing mentioned was Englands catching, has it been below par?
They dropped Masood twice early on.  He was out shortly after so they weren't that costly.

Bashir also dropped a soft one that would have left Pakistan 7 down.  I've only been dipping in and out so they've maybe dropped some other catches as well.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24237 on: Today at 02:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 01:20:38 pm
Annoyingly having to listen to TMS, cant get to watch. One thing mentioned was Englands catching, has it been below par?

I've seen them miss a couple of tough chances whereas Pakistan have deffo dropped a couple of dollys. So probably even Steven on that score.

They could have had Root just before his 200 - before he'd properly got in.
 :-X
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 601 602 603 604 605 [606]   Go Up
« previous next »
 