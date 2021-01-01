« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 700978 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24120 on: Yesterday at 02:13:24 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 02:03:17 pm
If Root manages to somehow get physio/ice baths etc to come out fresh(ish) tomorrow - with him, Brook and Smith on this pitch we could be looking at 700+.

Yes I'd be disappointed with anything less than a 700+ lead:-X

One of the most unsuitable test match pitches I've seen for a while - and not because it's dangerous in a West Indian pitch sort of way!
 >:(
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24121 on: Yesterday at 02:16:33 pm »
Nasser saying earlier that nobody has been able to work out how to get Root out (consistently). He mentioned the exception was Australia with Mitchell Johnson bouncing him out, I think I was there for that series and Root wasn't alone on that score.
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24122 on: Yesterday at 02:58:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 01:58:47 pm
8 balls! Crawley took the 1st over didn't he.

Oh yeah I'd forgotten that, needs to work on his fitness if he's cramping up this much :D

Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:06:52 pm
Is there an argument for Root to retire hurt overnight and come back on in the afternoon / when there's 6 wickets down?

I think we'd declare before he came back out. Better option would be to rest overnight and get as many runs as possible before taking a bit of a break in the second innings fielding.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24123 on: Yesterday at 03:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 01:36:45 pm
STUMPS: A decent effort you'd be pissed off being a batsman at the top of the order and not getting a century here.
Yes, I'd imagine Pope is not in the best of moods.  Promoted to opener due to Duckett's finger injury and out after two balls.  In a different scenario he'd have plundered the runs here.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24124 on: Yesterday at 03:14:17 pm »
So we trail by 64. Inevitably when this partnership is broken we may lose wickets more regularly so still work to do and we might just get bowled out tomorrow at some point and not have a decision to make.

But whats the best chance of winning from here?

Is it to bay all day if we can - score 350 plus in a day, and try and out pressure on Pakistan on day 5 as theyd know theyd have to bat all day to get to our score?

Or do we try and have a big 2 sessions - score another 250 day, and declare giving us 4 plus sessions to try and bowl them out (potentially leaving a little chase on the afternoon of day 5).

Or will it peter out into an inevitable draw?
Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24125 on: Yesterday at 03:20:40 pm »
If it were me I'd try and score as many runs up until tea tomorrow and then look to declare, put Pakistan under pressure for a couple of hours and for the whole day tomorrow. England don't do things like that anymore though. For me the draw is favourite following by England winning, I don't see Pakistan winning from here.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24126 on: Yesterday at 04:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:14:17 pm
So we trail by 64. Inevitably when this partnership is broken we may lose wickets more regularly so still work to do and we might just get bowled out tomorrow at some point and not have a decision to make.

But whats the best chance of winning from here?

Is it to bay all day if we can - score 350 plus in a day, and try and out pressure on Pakistan on day 5 as theyd know theyd have to bat all day to get to our score?

Or do we try and have a big 2 sessions - score another 250 day, and declare giving us 4 plus sessions to try and bowl them out (potentially leaving a little chase on the afternoon of day 5).

Or will it peter out into an inevitable draw?

I think England will go big from the first over. The idea will be to plunder boundaries in the first hour before the Pakistanis retreat and set ultra-defensive fields. Use the new ball too to hit hard. The onus will be on Brooke especially while Joe Root provides something of an anchor.
Offline amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24127 on: Yesterday at 04:35:52 pm »
Does anyone know much about cloud seeding? Asking for a friend.
Offline Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24128 on: Yesterday at 10:10:38 pm »
England should be aiming to get a 200 plus lead from here.. make your runs in the 1st innings. Try and declare if possible around tea  put the Pakistan team under pressure.
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24129 on: Today at 06:37:53 am »
200 up for Root
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24130 on: Today at 07:01:17 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:37:53 am
200 up for Root

Think he was dropped early today. He and Brook have now had two partnerships of more than 300.
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24131 on: Today at 07:19:36 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:01:17 am
Think he was dropped early today. He and Brook have now had two partnerships of more than 300.

Yeah he was dropped about 10 mins before he got to 200, bad one as well, reckon even I'd have taken it

Brook needs 14 for his 200
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24132 on: Today at 07:19:59 am »
Weve only batted 117 overs here. In times gone by if wed done that wed be on about 360 by now with a lot still to do. Got an extra 200 and then some!
Online gjr1

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24133 on: Today at 07:24:51 am »
Still only one maiden in the innings!
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24134 on: Today at 07:25:00 am »
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24135 on: Today at 07:31:52 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:19:59 am
Weve only batted 117 overs here. In times gone by if wed done that wed be on about 360 by now with a lot still to do. Got an extra 200 and then some!

Yes the CRR is around 5 an over. The numbers are a bit mind boggling nowadays. I've no idea what they're going to finish up with here.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24136 on: Today at 07:42:49 am »
Brook's average above 60 now and 133 against Pakistan.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24137 on: Today at 07:44:26 am »
200 up for Brook
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24138 on: Today at 07:47:22 am »
250 for Root
Online Circa1892

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24139 on: Today at 07:48:12 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 07:31:52 am
Yes the CRR is around 5 an over. The numbers are a bit mind boggling nowadays. I've no idea what they're going to finish up with here.

Theyll try and force a result obviously and put Pakistan in. But on this pitch I dont see 10 wickets in a day

Actually wouldnt blame them to just try and get 1000
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24140 on: Today at 07:48:31 am »
May and Cowdrey's record partnership of 411 on the cards.

Root and Brook's partnership is currently 386*
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24141 on: Today at 07:50:14 am »
Crazy stats. :D

Theyve overtaken the previous highest partnership for England against Pakistan between Crawley and Buttler. RAWK must have really enjoyed that one!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24142 on: Today at 07:50:39 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:48:12 am
Theyll try and force a result obviously and put Pakistan in. But on this pitch I dont see 10 wickets in a day

Actually wouldnt blame them to just try and get 1000

 ;D ;D
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24143 on: Today at 07:51:23 am »
Root gets his highest test score. Impossible to get him out on here if he doesnt completely lose his mind.
Online FiSh77

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24144 on: Today at 07:51:54 am »
Yeah looking a nailed on draw, just don't see England bowling them out but scoreboard pressure can do weird things

They might as well use this pitch next week as well instead of starting on a fresh day 1 pitch, nothing in it for the bowlers
Online Nick110581

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24145 on: Today at 07:53:04 am »
Brook is some player.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24146 on: Today at 07:57:17 am »
Englands record score is 903/7. Is that still the world record or did Sri Lanka get higher in the Sangakkara and Jayawardene days? Could get there by the close of we just bat on!
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24147 on: Today at 07:57:36 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:51:54 am

They might as well use this pitch next week as well instead of starting on a fresh day 1 pitch, nothing in it for the bowlers

Records and jokes aside this curator needs sacking. Pointless playing test cricket on this sort of pitch. No wonder there is hardly any fans there.
Offline CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24148 on: Today at 07:58:49 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:57:17 am
Englands record score is 903/7. Is that still the world record or did Sri Lanka get higher in the Sangakkara and Jayawardene days? Could get there by the close of we just bat on!

Yeah Sri Lanka hold the record. 952/6 Dec against India in Colombo
