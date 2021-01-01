« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 699871 times)

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24080 on: Today at 10:08:09 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:49:02 am
Kallis' last test match the boxing day test in Durban 2013, where he scored a ton and didn't bat in the second innings. Dravid retired in Australia in January 2012.

Kallis 166 matches (280 innings)
Dravid 164 matches (286 innings)

Interesting. I had no idea they were the same player.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24081 on: Today at 10:10:22 am »
Root gets to a century. His first in Pakistan and his 35th in tests and overtakes Younis Khan, Gavaskar, Jayawardene and Lara in the total number of test tons in a career.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24082 on: Today at 10:14:54 am »
Hard to believe he's never got a Test ton in Pakistan before.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24083 on: Today at 10:17:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:14:54 am
Hard to believe he's never got a Test ton in Pakistan before.

Does he have any against them in the UAE? Would he have toured there much? We went there a couple of years ago and think that would have been the first one hes played there? I was slightly surprised too but think he cant have played many Tests here.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24084 on: Today at 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:17:17 am
Does he have any against them in the UAE? Would he have toured there much? We went there a couple of years ago and think that would have been the first one hes played there? I was slightly surprised too but think he cant have played many Tests here.

Ah yes, Pakistan was verboten for touring teams for a while wasn't it?

Naseem by the way. An absolutely gorgeous bowling action.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24085 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:14:54 am
Hard to believe he's never got a Test ton in Pakistan before.

He has scored a ton against Pakistan before but not in Pakistan. This is just his 4th test match in Pakistan.

In comparison this is Brook's 6th innings in Pakistan and is averaging 104 and rising.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24086 on: Today at 10:20:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:17:17 am
Does he have any against them in the UAE?

No. His only other ton against Pakistan prior to today was the 254 at Old Trafford. His highest test score to date.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24087 on: Today at 10:29:32 am »
Thank you Benedict.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24088 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Hopefully the ball starts reversing at some point so we can bring Shoaib Akhtar on.
