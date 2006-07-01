Olly Stone returning home after this test for his wedding and will likely miss the second test.



Now I understand that weddings are planned well in advance, you don't know if you're going on tour until the very last minute and that you shouldn't be forcing someone to rearrange one of the biggest days of their lives but England should really have been planning for this shouldn't they? They didn't take a replacement for Hull when he got injured and now the rotation option seamer won't be available for when he's actually going to be needed as an option.



The way they're trying to run a test cricket organisation at the moment is extremely off putting for me and I think I'm struggling to keep up with it now. The price of tickets, the picking players on random statistics that don't actually mean anything when it comes to whether that player is good or not, letting their bowling coach arrive late so he can play golf, playing golf instead of training, the "fuck it we don't care" attitude to how they play and organise the game and general lack of preparation for tours is just getting to me now. Not sure how much longer I can continue to watch.