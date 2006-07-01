« previous next »
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24040 on: Today at 07:48:18 am
In your face, Gerry!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24041 on: Today at 08:18:42 am
Rizwan gone for a duck.

397/6
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24042 on: Today at 08:22:26 am
Were still shit. The track is flat as fuck and yet we still only have 3 batsman with a contribution.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24043 on: Today at 09:07:40 am
Interested to see how England approach this now. Do they still commit to winning when they go out to bat?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24044 on: Today at 09:26:03 am
I think so. I don't think the pitch is going to change too much over the next day or two. They should still be able to get a big total, maybe a small lead, and then see how it plays on days 4 and 5
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24045 on: Today at 10:32:05 am
Some of these appeals are absolutely abysmal.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24046 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:07:40 am
Do they still commit to winning when they go out to bat?

Probably will. Probably shouldn't. I think our ability and desire to grind out a draw is a thing of the past.

It has only happened a couple of times in history where a team have scored 500+ batting first and then going on to lose the match. I think Bangladesh lost against NZ after getting 590 odd. Aside from that it happened in the 1890s.

England are not winning this test.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24047 on: Today at 11:09:11 am
England have conceded 500 for the third time in the McCullum era. They won both of the first two: at Trent Bridge and Rawalpindi in 2022
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24048 on: Today at 11:27:15 am
Oh year forgot about the Nottingham game against NZ. Clearly my filters were not applied correctly.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24049 on: Today at 11:41:02 am
Some embarrassing cricket out there from England right now.

EDIT: All out. 556. With the last ball of the innings Duckett took a catch and has injured his thumb! Looked very painful.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24050 on: Today at 11:50:03 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:02:03 am
Probably will. Probably shouldn't. I think our ability and desire to grind out a draw is a thing of the past.

It has only happened a couple of times in history where a team have scored 500+ batting first and then going on to lose the match. I think Bangladesh lost against NZ after getting 590 odd. Aside from that it happened in the 1890s.


Ad*l**e 2006/7
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24051 on: Today at 11:54:12 am
Pope opening in place of the injured Duckett.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24052 on: Today at 12:05:25 pm
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 11:54:12 am
Pope opening in place of the injured Duckett.

Correction. Joe Root to open in the place of the injured Duckett ;)
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24053 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:05:25 pm
Correction. Joe Root to open in the place of the injured Duckett ;)
;D

Only 470-odd behind now.  Right now I'd take forcing Pakistan to bat again.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24054 on: Today at 01:35:13 pm
Not a single extra so far. Very unusual.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24055 on: Today at 01:36:12 pm
This calendar year, Pope has made two 50s, three tons, and four ducks. I think its fair to say its feast or famine with him atm.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24056 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm
Olly Stone returning home after this test for his wedding and will likely miss the second test.

Now I understand that weddings are planned well in advance, you don't know if you're going on tour until the very last minute and that you shouldn't be forcing someone to rearrange one of the biggest days of their lives but England should really have been planning for this shouldn't they? They didn't take a replacement for Hull when he got injured and now the rotation option seamer won't be available for when he's actually going to be needed as an option.

The way they're trying to run a test cricket organisation at the moment is extremely off putting for me and I think I'm struggling to keep up with it now. The price of tickets, the picking players on random statistics that don't actually mean anything when it comes to whether that player is good or not, letting their bowling coach arrive late so he can play golf, playing golf instead of training, the "fuck it we don't care" attitude to how they play and organise the game and general lack of preparation for tours is just getting to me now. Not sure how much longer I can continue to watch.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24057 on: Today at 01:55:26 pm
Im going to be unpopular with most of you and say well batted Zak Crawley. Not easy opening up after so long on the field but thats a very decent effort after seeing Pope fall early.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24058 on: Today at 02:01:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:55:26 pm
Im going to be unpopular with most of you and say well batted Zak Crawley. Not easy opening up after so long on the field but thats a very decent effort after seeing Pope fall early.

He does very well on roads for sure
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #24059 on: Today at 02:24:21 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:53:28 pm
Not sure how much longer I can continue to watch.

To be honest I have all but given up watching anything other than Test cricket now. I just find it all too difficult and diluted to follow. Granted I have less time to watching cricket nowadays for one reason or another. But I just have absolutely no interest in T20 cricket, 100 ball cricket and outside of the World Cup I dont even follow ODI stuff now! God only knows what state Test cricket will be in in 5 or 10 years time.
