« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 698923 times)

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,968
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24040 on: Today at 07:48:18 am »
In your face, Gerry!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,954
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24041 on: Today at 08:18:42 am »
Rizwan gone for a duck.

397/6
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,784
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24042 on: Today at 08:22:26 am »
Were still shit. The track is flat as fuck and yet we still only have 3 batsman with a contribution.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 597 598 599 600 601 [602]   Go Up
« previous next »
 