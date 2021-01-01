Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Print
Author
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024 (Read 698923 times)
Crosby Nick
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 115,968
Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
«
Reply #24040 on:
Today
at 07:48:18 am »
In your face, Gerry!
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
CheshireDave
quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,954
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
«
Reply #24041 on:
Today
at 08:18:42 am »
Rizwan gone for a duck.
397/6
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus
amir87
gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,784
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
«
Reply #24042 on:
Today
at 08:22:26 am »
Were still shit. The track is flat as fuck and yet we still only have 3 batsman with a contribution.
