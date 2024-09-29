« previous next »
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24000 on: September 29, 2024, 12:00:00 pm »
I pronounce it "Doo-kay"

No I don't have a sister called rose
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24001 on: September 29, 2024, 12:08:43 pm »
Aussie seamers have done well with scrambled seam deliveries these last few overs - the run rate is now nearer 6 than 7. Very interesting period of the match.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24002 on: September 29, 2024, 12:18:25 pm »
apparently the forecast for later this afternoon is awful. that being the case, and as they don't need to use the ground again until next year, they should just have a super over in the rain. fuck it. a shared series is shit anyway.
Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24003 on: September 29, 2024, 12:20:22 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on September 29, 2024, 11:57:04 am
You leave my little Ben Duckett alone, Yorky.

No, he's a good lad Gerry. See him sometimes at the Prancing Pony.
Offline Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24004 on: September 29, 2024, 01:03:42 pm »
Gone from being well on course for 400 to 250 being optimistic in 2-3 overs. Classic.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24005 on: September 29, 2024, 01:08:20 pm »
Jacks, smith and livingstone managing 6 between them is very disappointing. Even though it'll probably all be academic anyway.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24006 on: September 29, 2024, 01:25:38 pm »
Great to see Duckett get another ton. Hes been really good this summer, hes a few 20s and 30s away from having a catalogue of hundreds.
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24007 on: September 29, 2024, 01:31:36 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on September 29, 2024, 01:08:20 pm
Jacks, smith and livingstone managing 6 between them is very disappointing. Even though it'll probably all be academic anyway.

After the Lord Mayors show where Livingstones concerned - after that brutal knock on Friday, he was long odds-on to go cheaply.
Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24008 on: September 29, 2024, 02:05:01 pm »
There's something very annoying about batters with no real technique getting out to reverse sweeps. I can't figure out what it is though.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24009 on: September 29, 2024, 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2024, 02:05:01 pm
There's something very annoying about batters with no real technique getting out to reverse sweeps. I can't figure out what it is though.

Whatever it is, I agree with its annoyingness.

Might as well bring the rain on now.
Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24010 on: September 29, 2024, 02:09:16 pm »
Let's see what Rashid can do with the bat. Little known fact - he used to open the innings for England U-19s and was originally considered a genuine all-rounder. Ten first-class centuries under his belt too. One of the 'what ifs....'
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24011 on: September 29, 2024, 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 29, 2024, 02:09:16 pm
Let's see what Rashid can do with the bat. Little known fact - he used to open the innings for England U-19s and was originally considered a genuine all-rounder. Ten first-class centuries under his belt too. One of the 'what ifs....'

It was really unfair to relegate him to 10/Jack in favour of the biffers (to use Nicks phrase).

If this comes down to D/L, its important to get Head cheaply, otherwise hes going to more than likely get MOM.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24012 on: September 29, 2024, 02:20:45 pm »
Comms always used to say how many first class tons he'd scored when he came out to bat. Doesn't seem to have been the case for a while though.

Done very well today but he's gone now.

All out 309
Offline Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24013 on: September 29, 2024, 02:23:26 pm »
He hasn't actually played any first-class cricket for 3 years now I think. A pretty useful 36 at the end there however.

But now the rain is coming.
Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24014 on: September 29, 2024, 02:28:48 pm »
Funny innings. Decent score but looks like we could/should have got more, and then at the end could have ended up with less. Bethell seems to struggle a bit against the better bowling, hanging around without putting bat to ball. Jacks doesnt seem up to it at 3.

Will be interesting to see where Buttler comes back in. Theres a case to have him down at 5 or 6 again and be the finisher. Duckett and Brook have cemented their places this series I think.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24015 on: September 29, 2024, 02:47:49 pm »
Mental they didn't just reduce this to a 25 over game or whatever given the forecast.
Offline Stevo79

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24016 on: September 29, 2024, 03:20:56 pm »
Aussies are going to knock the runs off in about 20 over anyway.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24017 on: September 29, 2024, 03:22:33 pm »
Bored of cricket now anyway.....
Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24018 on: October 5, 2024, 02:33:00 pm »
Youll never see a more biased selection than Brydon Carse due to Durham connections. A guy averaging 34 as a bowler who works in the most seam friendly conditions in the whole country and they cant see any better options. 4, yes 4 wickets in first class cricket for Durham this season. Get the fuck out of here.
Offline voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24019 on: October 5, 2024, 03:32:39 pm »
they don't give a fuck about county averages.
Offline Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24020 on: Yesterday at 12:31:44 pm »
The whole shtick is starting to grate on me a little bit to be honest. All about the vibes and having a laugh and giving it a whack. Have fun by all means, but there comes a point. Anderson who is now the fast bowling mentor/coach isn't even out in Pakistan because he's playing the Alfred Dunhill golf tournament pro-am. Stokes isn't fit - it is easy to say now he was never going to be - despite the almost weekly updates leading up to the tour saying he's at or ahead of schedule and he will be fine to play.

Stokes himself picks up and drops the white ball stuff for when it suits him, showing no regard or respect to the selection process or players who have tried to earn their way in. Him coming out of retirement for the last ODI World Cup really didn't sit right with me. De Villiers got told no a few years back for the reasons I alluded to, Cricket South Africa told him you hadn't bothered to play the warm-ups or be part of any series to prepare for it so you can't just come back for the big stage.

I don't know, I'm easily irritated nowadays. Liam Dawson might not have pulled up trees on the international stage in the past but I think he's just had the best season of his career and probably wasn't even considered for a call up. Brydon Carse might prove us all wrong on this tour but I don't think he'd be missed for England not playing T20s, never mind Test matches in Pakistan.

Offline Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24021 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on October  5, 2024, 02:33:00 pm
Youll never see a more biased selection than Brydon Carse due to Durham connections. A guy averaging 34 as a bowler who works in the most seam friendly conditions in the whole country and they cant see any better options. 4, yes 4 wickets in first class cricket for Durham this season. Get the fuck out of here.

I think England are looking at pace for the Ashes that is the aim.

Nasser mentioned it too under Fletcher they suggested Bicknell whp yook loads of wickets in county cricket his response was "whats his pace like" ?

Got told 80-82mph he said no not beat Aussies with that....he was proven to be right.

The way its going now lots players are learning on the job Ahmed/Bashir are two examples.
Offline Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24022 on: Yesterday at 02:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 12:46:27 pm
I think England are looking at pace for the Ashes that is the aim.

Nasser mentioned it too under Fletcher they suggested Bicknell whp yook loads of wickets in county cricket his response was "whats his pace like" ?

Got told 80-82mph he said no not beat Aussies with that....he was proven to be right.

The way its going now lots players are learning on the job Ahmed/Bashir are two examples.

Ahmed and Bashir are young geezers. If they dont have the averages yet its because they dont have the experience. Im sorry, but if youre 29 years old, have never played home games anywhere other than Chester-Le-Street, most of your games in Division 2 and you average 34 its because youre an absolutely shit bowler and shouldnt be anywhere near the England team. I dont care if you can bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar, if you dont get anybody out whats the point? Ill die on this hill.
Offline Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24023 on: Yesterday at 03:10:50 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 02:41:06 pm
Ahmed and Bashir are young geezers. If they dont have the averages yet its because they dont have the experience. Im sorry, but if youre 29 years old, have never played home games anywhere other than Chester-Le-Street, most of your games in Division 2 and you average 34 its because youre an absolutely shit bowler and shouldnt be anywhere near the England team. I dont care if you can bowl as fast as Shoaib Akhtar, if you dont get anybody out whats the point? Ill die on this hill.

You need to pass this info onto the ECB im not saying he is good ivr hardly seen him.
Offline CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24024 on: Today at 07:43:51 am »
Very good start from Pakistan on what looks like a road in Multan. Nearing 40 degrees out there.

99/1 from 22 overs.
Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #24025 on: Today at 07:53:44 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 07:43:51 am
Very good start from Pakistan on what looks like a road in Multan. Nearing 40 degrees out there.

99/1 from 22 overs.

Yeah, feels a good toss to win for them. Roasting hot, not a lot in it for the seamers and England having to bay last. Feels like itll be a long slog.
