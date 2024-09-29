The whole shtick is starting to grate on me a little bit to be honest. All about the vibes and having a laugh and giving it a whack. Have fun by all means, but there comes a point. Anderson who is now the fast bowling mentor/coach isn't even out in Pakistan because he's playing the Alfred Dunhill golf tournament pro-am. Stokes isn't fit - it is easy to say now he was never going to be - despite the almost weekly updates leading up to the tour saying he's at or ahead of schedule and he will be fine to play.



Stokes himself picks up and drops the white ball stuff for when it suits him, showing no regard or respect to the selection process or players who have tried to earn their way in. Him coming out of retirement for the last ODI World Cup really didn't sit right with me. De Villiers got told no a few years back for the reasons I alluded to, Cricket South Africa told him you hadn't bothered to play the warm-ups or be part of any series to prepare for it so you can't just come back for the big stage.



I don't know, I'm easily irritated nowadays. Liam Dawson might not have pulled up trees on the international stage in the past but I think he's just had the best season of his career and probably wasn't even considered for a call up. Brydon Carse might prove us all wrong on this tour but I don't think he'd be missed for England not playing T20s, never mind Test matches in Pakistan.



