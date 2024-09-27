« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 696275 times)

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23960 on: September 27, 2024, 02:36:08 pm »
Whenever the start is, Im not too hopeful; Zampa back in, and the Aussies fantastic record at Lords leave me hopeful but far from confident.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,824
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23961 on: September 27, 2024, 04:11:48 pm »
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23962 on: September 27, 2024, 04:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on September 27, 2024, 04:11:48 pm
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)

In fairness - its really the same bloke.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23963 on: September 27, 2024, 04:20:12 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September 27, 2024, 04:17:46 pm
In fairness - its really the same bloke.

Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,796
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23964 on: September 27, 2024, 04:22:52 pm »
Aussie wicket keepers are all a bit interchangeable to be honest. Not sure who the cheats are meant to be. Whos the one who sent dick pics?
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23965 on: September 27, 2024, 04:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on September 27, 2024, 04:20:12 pm
Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.

Haha - shows how much attention Ive been paying. England well in this given the difficult pitch.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23966 on: September 27, 2024, 04:57:16 pm »
192-3 off 27. blimey
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23967 on: September 27, 2024, 05:22:13 pm »
Brook and Smith gone when they were going well as a partnership. Not convinced Livingstone can keep it going given his inconsistency; hope Im wrong.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23968 on: September 27, 2024, 05:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on September 27, 2024, 05:22:13 pm
Brook and Smith gone when they were going well as a partnership. Not convinced Livingstone can keep it going given his inconsistency; hope Im wrong.

well he's 16 off 10 and there's only 5 overs left.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,796
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23969 on: September 27, 2024, 05:40:23 pm »
Robin can you say something similar about Bethell please.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23970 on: September 27, 2024, 05:44:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 27, 2024, 05:40:23 pm
Robin can you say something similar about Bethell please.

Ok - hes missing far too many scoring opportunities.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23971 on: September 27, 2024, 05:46:53 pm »
It's amazing to me that Livingstone ever scores any runs. He doesn't seem too bothered about watching the ball.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23972 on: September 27, 2024, 05:49:09 pm »
he's done alright there.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,796
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23973 on: September 27, 2024, 05:49:55 pm »
On this occasion, well batted Squidward! Its the one innings in 10 thatll keep him kicked for the foreseeable. Ropey bowling from old Sandpaper Face.

And another! 24 so far off the over.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23974 on: September 27, 2024, 05:50:51 pm »
Not much to complain about from that innings is there?! Superb!
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23975 on: September 27, 2024, 05:51:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 27, 2024, 05:46:53 pm
It's amazing to me that Livingstone ever scores any runs. He doesn't seem too bothered about watching the ball.

Fair play Yorky, notwithstanding Starcs bowling too full, youre better than me at this.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,408
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23976 on: September 27, 2024, 05:52:02 pm »
Starc got marmalised there.

313 needed to win.

Go back 20 years and youd put your mortgage on a side getting that wining.  England have done it with 11 overs to go!  And theyre not a shoe in to win!

How ODIs have changed!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23977 on: September 27, 2024, 06:18:11 pm »
Surprised Gerrys not popped in to admonish Potts for 3 wides in an over😏
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23978 on: September 27, 2024, 06:44:24 pm »
Don't get it with Carse at all
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,796
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23979 on: September 27, 2024, 06:52:09 pm »
Off with their Head (well bowled Tommy!).
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23980 on: September 27, 2024, 06:53:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September 27, 2024, 06:44:24 pm
Don't get it with Carse at all

Attaboy Tommy👍
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,661
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23981 on: September 27, 2024, 06:53:39 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on September 27, 2024, 06:44:24 pm
Don't get it with Carse at all
bang on with that as per haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23982 on: September 27, 2024, 07:10:30 pm »
maanus might have a dead aam

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23983 on: September 27, 2024, 07:33:19 pm »
Archer is some bowler when he finds rhythm. It'll never happen but imagine Archer and Wood bowling at Perth in the Ashes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,796
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23984 on: September 27, 2024, 07:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 27, 2024, 07:33:19 pm
Archer is some bowler when he finds rhythm. It'll never happen but imagine Archer and Wood bowling at Perth in the Ashes.

Too good for an ugly biffer like Maxwell.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23985 on: September 27, 2024, 07:34:38 pm »
Very gratifying to see Archer bowling with real pace, and guile.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23986 on: September 27, 2024, 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on September 27, 2024, 07:33:19 pm
Archer is some bowler when he finds rhythm. It'll never happen but imagine Archer and Wood bowling at Perth in the Ashes.

it'd be hyped up that they were both playing but they'd probably manage 1 over each before both breaking down. one of them defo wouldn't finish the game anyway.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23987 on: September 27, 2024, 07:53:15 pm »
Dharmasena needs some new specs
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23988 on: September 27, 2024, 08:28:36 pm »
Lovely to see a crushing victory. Lots of good performances, particularly from those with something to prove.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23989 on: September 27, 2024, 08:30:04 pm »
get the game reduced means england win, either with bat or ball
Logged

Offline cricketrocks

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,136
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23990 on: September 27, 2024, 08:44:28 pm »
That was a brilliant performance.  :D
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,793
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23991 on: Today at 10:34:46 am »
final game of the season and there's going to be a cricket, or at least some of it anyway.

the eng are batting first. archer out, stone in.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,290
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23992 on: Today at 11:25:24 am »
Off to a flyer, Salt playing and missing a lot.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,527
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23993 on: Today at 11:35:08 am »
Soft hands would have seen that to the rope not Labu's hands.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 595 596 597 598 599 [600]   Go Up
« previous next »
 