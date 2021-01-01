« previous next »
Whenever the start is, Im not too hopeful; Zampa back in, and the Aussies fantastic record at Lords leave me hopeful but far from confident.
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)
Cheating bastard Aussie wicketkeepers at it again at Lords.  Ball bouncing into his gloves and claiming the catch.

(In fairness it probably wasnt that easy to tell, he probably genuinely thought it was a clean catch.  But, at the same time, they do have a bit of a reputation.  ;D)

In fairness - its really the same bloke.
Inglis is keeping wicket for the Aussies here no? Carey is still playing but it just shows they're both cheating twats.
Aussie wicket keepers are all a bit interchangeable to be honest. Not sure who the cheats are meant to be. Whos the one who sent dick pics?
Haha - shows how much attention Ive been paying. England well in this given the difficult pitch.
