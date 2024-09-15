« previous next »
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23880 on: September 15, 2024, 02:05:06 pm »
buttles is out of the odis. brook will captain.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23881 on: Today at 12:53:34 pm »
A slow start to the ODI series for England batting here

Aussies have a bowler whose name I cannot pronounce and then Ponting called him something that those letters don't spell just now so any help here folks?
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23882 on: Today at 01:00:41 pm »
16 from the last over though
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23883 on: Today at 01:05:53 pm »
it's an odd name but at least he's got shit facial hair.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23884 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:53:34 pm
A slow start to the ODI series for England batting here

Aussies have a bowler whose name I cannot pronounce and then Ponting called him something that those letters don't spell just now so any help here folks?

Someone other than Labuschagne?

269/5 off 41. Few wickets have checked momentum a bit. Livingstone and Barry Bethel in though - wickets could keep falling or we could smash another 80+. Think Australia will feel the happier as it stands.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23885 on: Today at 03:25:43 pm »
Looks yet again like a tweakers wicket - even so, when the part-timers getting wickets and slowing the run rate, its disappointing after the acceleration affected by Duckett and his partners.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23886 on: Today at 03:28:21 pm »
Duckett really hates seeing 3 figures next to his name. Cracking player though.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23887 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:28:21 pm
Duckett really hates seeing 3 figures next to his name. Cracking player though.

He is. Livingstone on the other hand? A Lancs supporter (not Nick) posted last week full of vitriol for him, following which he had a cracking game in the 2nd T20. One thing for sure is that hes the epitome of inconsistent.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23888 on: Today at 03:37:43 pm »
I dont see it with Brdyon Carse though, sorry. Hes crap. Really crap.
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23889 on: Today at 03:38:25 pm »
7 down and looking unlikely to reach 320ish - which looked like the minimum likely at one point.

Zampas a class act and always takes wickets - pity about the posers mullet.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23890 on: Today at 03:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:38:25 pm
7 down and looking unlikely to reach 320ish - which looked like the minimum likely at one point.

Zampas a class act and always takes wickets - pity about the posers mullet.

Dreadful barnet. Some else has an even worse one!

Collapsing badly here. Not sure Archer has ever made a contribution with the bat has he?
Online Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23891 on: Today at 03:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:42:59 pm
Dreadful barnet. Some else has an even worse one!

Collapsing badly here. Not sure Archer has ever made a contribution with the bat has he?

Think hes lucky not to be in at 11. Both Potts and Rashid are more accomplished with the willow.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23892 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm »
Collapsing against part time bowlers, cool.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23893 on: Today at 03:56:14 pm »
there does seem to have been a bit mentioned about archer's batting over the years but I can't remember him ever really scoring a run for england. he does come in late though and is probably told to just swing at it.
