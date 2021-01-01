« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 690106 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23840 on: Today at 05:22:07 am »
Apparently Overton wont bowl but will play as a specialist batsman. Jamie Overton is playing just as a batsman. I must be living in a parallel universe. Its an extremely long tail. Id be surprised if we dont get killed to be honest.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,513
  • Bam!
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23841 on: Today at 08:45:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:22:07 am
Apparently Overton wont bowl but will play as a specialist batsman. Jamie Overton is playing just as a batsman. I must be living in a parallel universe. Its an extremely long tail. Id be surprised if we dont get killed to be honest.

With an average of 10 in his last 10 short form games, I think he'll make a great shield for Livingstone to hit 9 (1 six and 3 poorly hit singles) and caught.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23842 on: Today at 06:58:19 pm »
This one is probably over already. Theyre off to an absolute rattler and Head has his eye in.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,211
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23843 on: Today at 07:06:58 pm »
Slaughter of the innocents.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23844 on: Today at 07:07:19 pm »
Sam Curran and his 70mph deliveries are getting smashed all around the south coast. What a surprise. Hes a terrible bowler.
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,938
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23845 on: Today at 07:09:40 pm »
Well done Ireland women.
Logged
mines a pint

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23846 on: Today at 07:10:01 pm »
Just out of interest, whats the record T20 international score?
Logged
AHA!

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,553
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23847 on: Today at 07:10:02 pm »
71 off five overs hahaha, curran is shite
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23848 on: Today at 07:10:46 pm »
If this is not some of the shittest T20 bowling you could see Ive no idea. Its buffet stuff
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,553
  • @tharris113
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23849 on: Today at 07:11:51 pm »
they're gunna get 300
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,430
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23850 on: Today at 07:32:38 pm »
I looked at the line up and thought bowling looked out strongest suit. It might still be. :D
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,269
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23851 on: Today at 07:33:02 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:11:51 pm
they're gunna get 300

3 wickets later and 200 is probably more realistic
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,211
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23852 on: Today at 07:41:33 pm »
Plumb - very poor umpiring.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,430
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23853 on: Today at 07:46:20 pm »
Plenty of shit biffers on both sides here. Even Head looked ropey for a few balls. Probably comes down to who can stay in the longest.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,678
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23854 on: Today at 08:07:20 pm »
Looks like a decent recovery
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,182
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23855 on: Today at 08:09:18 pm »
Some fucking collapse this
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,172
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23856 on: Today at 08:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 09:44:21 pm
Two words: Liam Livingstone.

Another two words: utter shite.

No idea how that fraud gets a game.
Hows that going mate?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23857 on: Today at 08:44:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:24:13 pm
Hows that going mate?

Been watching that dog play like at fucking clown up at Lancs for years. And the year he was inexplicably made captain plumbed new lows.
So, one half decent performance against Ozzies who were basically playing rounders doesnt change my opinion of him at all.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,678
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23858 on: Today at 08:54:57 pm »
Decent catch that
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 