Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
Topic:
The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Gerry Attrick
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
«
Reply #23840 on:
Today
at 05:22:07 am »
Apparently Overton wont bowl but will play as a specialist batsman. Jamie Overton is playing just as a batsman. I must be living in a parallel universe. Its an extremely long tail. Id be surprised if we dont get killed to be honest.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
The Liverpool FC Forum
Flagpole Corner
General Football and Sport
