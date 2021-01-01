« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 689682 times)

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23840 on: Today at 05:22:07 am »
Apparently Overton wont bowl but will play as a specialist batsman. Jamie Overton is playing just as a batsman. I must be living in a parallel universe. Its an extremely long tail. Id be surprised if we dont get killed to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 592 593 594 595 596 [597]   Go Up
« previous next »
 