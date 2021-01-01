I think 350 will be a good score to be honest. Is this the Oval renowned for turn towards the end of a Test match? I don't know what the stats are apart from remembering a lot of draws here, unless that's just me.
Crosby Nick never fails.
150 for Pope, well batted.And now Woakes out. Feels like this series weve seen a really high number of batsmen out either caught in the deep or on the drive in the covers.
Olly Stone looks too much like Darren Fletcher (with a touch of Dominic Cork) to be able to truly wants to him. Seems a decent bowler though.
