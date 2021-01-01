« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 687680 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23760 on: Today at 12:16:07 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:12:37 pm
I think 350 will be a good score to be honest. Is this the Oval renowned for turn towards the end of a Test match? I don't know what the stats are apart from remembering a lot of draws here, unless that's just me.

In my head, the Oval being the last Test of the summer was often played on baking hard pitches and a sun dried outfield. And probably good for turn. Murali certainly thought so anyway! The reality is probably slightly different, always felt it suited the taller bowlers with a bit of extra bounce though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23761 on: Today at 12:29:35 pm »
150 for Pope, well batted.

And now Woakes out. Feels like this series weve seen a really high number of batsmen out either caught in the deep or on the drive in the covers.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23762 on: Today at 12:35:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:29:35 pm
150 for Pope, well batted.

And now Woakes out. Feels like this series weve seen a really high number of batsmen out either caught in the deep or on the drive in the covers.

Sri Lanka certainly haven't been expecting to catch anything in the slips judging by their field placings and the lack of slips!
 :P
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23763 on: Today at 12:45:19 pm »
Dropping like flies now! Guess with the weather around, decent bowling conditions and propbabke shortened days because of the light theyve thought they might as well just get on with it and get bowling sooner rather than later.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23764 on: Today at 01:16:18 pm »
The stupidity of cricket never ceases to amaze me, coming out for one over!
 ::)
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23765 on: Today at 02:24:12 pm »
Tell you what, I'm not sure I've seen fielders hit the stumps as often as this summer.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23766 on: Today at 03:15:40 pm »
Rod Hull gets a wicket!

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23767 on: Today at 03:19:45 pm »
Olly Stone looks too much like Darren Fletcher (with a touch of Dominic Cork) to be able to truly wants to him. Seems a decent bowler though.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23768 on: Today at 03:23:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:19:45 pm
Olly Stone looks too much like Darren Fletcher (with a touch of Dominic Cork) to be able to truly wants to him. Seems a decent bowler though.

Needs some war paint. That's the top 5 gone, I should go out and clean my pond more often.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23769 on: Today at 03:29:41 pm »
Good thing about McCullum and Key now is they scout skills and characteristics, rather than players. Doubt well be going to Australia with half a dozen medium pacers.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23770 on: Today at 03:31:27 pm »
boring test summer, these teams just can't compete
