The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 05:18:34 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on August 30, 2024, 05:13:36 pm
The Lankans seem to have decided to bore england into submission.

I think they'll have to grind it out otherwise its follow on time. Even if its not enforced, its still a psychological blow.

This lad can bat, probably the last hope for them.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 05:27:54 pm
Better than Bradman.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 06:09:35 pm
It was odd watching that. Mendis seemed to decide to smack everything once he got to 50 with whoever at the other end just blocking it for 0.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 06:23:57 pm
Lawrence gone. Sticking my neck out but I dont think hes the long term answer.
Brain Potter

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Lawrence out for another low score he isnt good enough at this level.
TepidT2O

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 06:25:37 pm
Did he actually hit that?  Im not sure it was clear enough to over turn the umpires call.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 06:26:04 pm
He's not hit that. Awful decision
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
August 30, 2024, 07:45:03 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on August 30, 2024, 06:24:18 pm
Lawrence out for another low score he isnt good enough at this level.

Done his job perfectly though
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 11:59:08 am
Top 3 out as per. 70/3 but a lead of 300.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
And....another 50 for Root.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 01:52:36 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
And....another 50 for Root.

This is how it felt for us bowling to relentless fuckers like Ponting, Dravid, Kallis, Sangakkara and co back in the day (other generations are available). Once theyre in everything just felt inevitable.
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 01:54:36 pm
I dont know what Sri Lanka ever did to Root but he absolutely kills them. His average against them is pushing 70 in over double test matches.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm
Bit of a mad review that - possibly indicating a declaration can't be long away?
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 02:41:31 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:58:29 pm
Bit of a mad review that - possibly indicating a declaration can't be long away?

Joe to get a ton, then declare?
Bangin Them In

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 02:48:11 pm
Looks a good bowling day overall - cloud and looks quite muggy
Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 02:51:46 pm
Dont think theres ever been anybody that turns strike over better than Root. Hes got a strike rate over 90 and only hit 9 boundaries.
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 02:57:45 pm
Couple of records at stake here
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 03:07:26 pm
Just the 34th ton for rooty
baffled

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 03:10:39 pm
What a player Root is.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
Would it be fair to say Root is the best English batsman of all time?
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 04:30:16 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
Would it be fair to say Root is the best English batsman of all time?

I don't think you can compare to players that hardly anyone alive will have seen play. But he's in the pub conversation.

He's fucking brilliant. I know that much.
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
That nissanka (who is now out) is a proper shortarse too. He looked about 5' tall at a push standing there yesterday
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 04:58:10 pm
Lovely to see two batters at the crease in caps.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:05:09 pm
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:30:16 pm
I don't think you can compare to players that hardly anyone alive will have seen play. But he's in the pub conversation.

He's fucking brilliant. I know that much.

The only others remotely in the conversation would be WG Grace, who was Bradmanesque in first class cricket, which was the primary form at the time, for a decade, Jack Hobbs, who excelled across multiple decades, and Wally Hammond. Going by descriptions of their play, were any of them that far ahead of Root as, say, Bradman was over similarly legendary contemporaries?
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:06:28 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:58:10 pm
Lovely to see two batters at the crease in caps.

It's lovely watching KARUNARATNE and JAYASURIYA at the crease.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:08:35 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 04:27:29 pm
Would it be fair to say Root is the best English batsman of all time?

Different eras, notwithstanding, who are the candidates?

The true Greats might be:

Hobbs
Sutcliffe
Hammond
Hutton
Cowdrey
Barrington
Boycott
Gooch
Pietersen
Root
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:10:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:05:09 pm
The only others remotely in the conversation would be WG Grace, who was Bradmanesque in first class cricket, which was the primary form at the time, for a decade, Jack Hobbs, who excelled across multiple decades, and Wally Hammond. Going by descriptions of their play, were any of them that far ahead of Root as, say, Bradman was over similarly legendary contemporaries?

I don't know, and I never will barring the invention of a time machine of some kind. It was a different game played under different conditions.

I'm happy just to say he's brilliant. That's enough for me.
Sangria

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:10:16 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:08:35 pm
Different eras, notwithstanding, who are the candidates?

The true Greats might be:

Hobbs
Sutcliffe
Hammond
Hutton
Cowdrey
Barrington
Boycott
Gooch
Pietersen
Root


Forgot Hutton. Take out Sutcliffe (maybe), Cowdrey, Barrington, Boycott, Gooch and Pietersen (definitely).
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:01:58 pm
Crowd looking a bit sparse today, more like a county game.
 :(

This could actually go into a fifth day.

EDIT: Main batsman gone now!
 ;D
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 01:07:26 pm
Nobody's paying full price in advance to watch day 4 of a test match with this england team. And to still be charging full price today just shows cash > people.

Cut the prices in half, let kids in for free.
