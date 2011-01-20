I don't think you can compare to players that hardly anyone alive will have seen play. But he's in the pub conversation.
He's fucking brilliant. I know that much.
The only others remotely in the conversation would be WG Grace, who was Bradmanesque in first class cricket, which was the primary form at the time, for a decade, Jack Hobbs, who excelled across multiple decades, and Wally Hammond. Going by descriptions of their play, were any of them that far ahead of Root as, say, Bradman was over similarly legendary contemporaries?