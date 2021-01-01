« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 684055 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 02:24:29 pm »
Brook gone now. 138/4

One more and they're into the tail.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:53:15 pm
There doesn't look like there is a very big crowd in there today, that on the back of what looked like disappointing attendances at the last test. Perhaps the fans have spent all of their money at 'The Hundred'? Mind you it does feel quite late in the season after having a month off from Test cricket.

Over a ton when youre not certain if youre going to be watching Sri Lanka try and grind to a score doesnt really appeal to many unfortunately.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm »
Aggers and Tuffers currently talking about the hits (no typo) of Samantha Fox at the moment. Great stuff. :D
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm »
200/5 @ Tea
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 03:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm
Aggers and Tuffers currently talking about the hits (no typo) of Samantha Fox at the moment. Great stuff. :D

I thought they were talking about Leicester? Now that is some stretch to turn the conversation around to Samantha Fox! Aggers acting all innocent too.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,256
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
Joe Root now the leading run scorer in England, 6569 runs at an average of 55.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Excellent from SL here - flat pitch too
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,614
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm »
Root absolutely tanking the run rate now
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm »
Masterful from our greatest batter. But he needs to go on and get a 'daddy'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Masterful from our greatest batter. But he needs to go on and get a 'daddy'.

He might not have a choice batting with the tail

Tied with Cook for most centuries now. Won't be long before he overtakes him
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm »
33 Test hundreds now, joint most for an Englishman alongside Alastair Cook. Wonder what hell finish on by the end of his career.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm »
Root as ever showing the rest how its done. A lot of wickets given away today.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,614
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm
33 Test hundreds now, joint most for an Englishman alongside Alastair Cook. Wonder what hell finish on by the end of his career.

sangakkara earlier was saying he should make over 40 and they worked out he'd need about 4 years to do so at his current rate.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
sangakkara earlier was saying he should make over 40 and they worked out he'd need about 4 years to do so at his current rate.

16 centuries since 2021, prior to that was a fairly consistent 2 or 3 from him. He might get there a bit sooner. If he scores at the rate he has the last 4 years he could hit 50
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23614 on: Yesterday at 06:31:58 pm »
This is fantastic innings by Atkinson. Wide range of shots, lovely foot movement, and defensively sound.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23615 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm
16 centuries since 2021, prior to that was a fairly consistent 2 or 3 from him. He might get there a bit sooner. If he scores at the rate he has the last 4 years he could hit 50

I assume his stats have improved since Bazball. There is definitely something about the approach that can bring out the best in players, Anderson and Bairstow off the top of my head.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 07:35:28 am »
I missed most of the afternoon and evening sessions so had to catch up by watching the BBC highlights. What a great match so far with all the ebbs and flows which are typical of Test match cricket. Sri Lanka must be kicking themselves having let the initiative slip but fair play to England with a gutsy fightback. I'm a bit jealous of those that were there and will be at the match today.
 :wave
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23617 on: Today at 10:13:05 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm
I assume his stats have improved since Bazball. There is definitely something about the approach that can bring out the best in players, Anderson and Bairstow off the top of my head.

6 centuries in 2021
5 in 2022
2 in 2023
3 so far this year

So a little bit of a drop but not much
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,614
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23618 on: Today at 11:06:09 am »
Seems like more in today than yesterday already
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,768
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23619 on: Today at 11:22:45 am »
Well batted young man.

Atkinson is now on all three Lords honours boards. 5 wickets in and innings and 10 in a match. Now hes got a hundred.

Hes only played two Test matches there!  Id probably retire.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23620 on: Today at 11:24:15 am »
Thats absolutely amazing from Atkinson! Maiden First Class hundred, let alone in Tests. Brilliant innings.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23621 on: Today at 11:32:52 am »
Brilliant achievement, terrible celebration ;D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23622 on: Today at 11:39:44 am »
400 UP!! Who'd have thunk it yesterday when they were 82/3? There was never any doubt in the RAWK cricket thread.
 ;D

This England side seem to get to 400 a lot more often than the previous side.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23623 on: Today at 11:53:16 am »
Atkinson in his two matches  for England at lords.

A 5fer
A 10fer
A century


You cannot ask for a better start than that can you?


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,768
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23624 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
It took a pretty good catch to get rid of him as well.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23625 on: Today at 11:59:14 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:53:16 am
Atkinson in his two matches  for England at lords.

A 5fer
A 10fer
A century


You cannot ask for a better start than that can you?

Yes he needs to get two 5'fers now.
 :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,614
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23626 on: Today at 12:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:56:28 am
It took a pretty good catch to get rid of him as well.

Amazing. Not sure anyone could believe it.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23627 on: Today at 12:04:40 pm »
What's a good score here? This actually feels par to me.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,564
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23628 on: Today at 12:26:41 pm »
What the hell was that review?
Logged
AHA!

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23629 on: Today at 12:29:13 pm »
Root needs an eye test.  :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,094
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23630 on: Today at 12:32:13 pm »
Poor keeping.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,489
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23631 on: Today at 01:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:22:45 am
Well batted young man.

Atkinson is now on all three Lords honours boards. 5 wickets in and innings and 10 in a match. Now hes got a hundred.

Hes only played two Test matches there!  Id probably retire.

How may have a hundred and 5 test wickets in an innings (well ours and theirs ofc)?

Odds are against him now but who knows!
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23632 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm »
Potts double wicket maiden
Well bowled
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,000
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23633 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Steady on lads, my son is going to this tomorrow. Lets not be over too soon
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23634 on: Today at 02:52:46 pm »
I'm also going tomorrow, hope we don't enforce the follow-on!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23635 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Potts' haircut looks like something last seen in medieval England.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,149
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23636 on: Today at 04:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:26:41 pm
Potts' haircut looks like something last seen in medieval England.

He is from Durham so thats probably quite a contemporary cut.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,376
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23637 on: Today at 04:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:39:12 pm
He is from Durham so thats probably quite a contemporary cut.

"I'll have a Venerable Bede please barber."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 