There doesn't look like there is a very big crowd in there today, that on the back of what looked like disappointing attendances at the last test. Perhaps the fans have spent all of their money at 'The Hundred'? Mind you it does feel quite late in the season after having a month off from Test cricket.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Aggers and Tuffers currently talking about the hits (no typo) of Samantha Fox at the moment. Great stuff.
Masterful from our greatest batter. But he needs to go on and get a 'daddy'.
33 Test hundreds now, joint most for an Englishman alongside Alastair Cook. Wonder what hell finish on by the end of his career.
sangakkara earlier was saying he should make over 40 and they worked out he'd need about 4 years to do so at his current rate.
16 centuries since 2021, prior to that was a fairly consistent 2 or 3 from him. He might get there a bit sooner. If he scores at the rate he has the last 4 years he could hit 50
I assume his stats have improved since Bazball. There is definitely something about the approach that can bring out the best in players, Anderson and Bairstow off the top of my head.
Atkinson in his two matches for England at lords. A 5ferA 10fer A century You cannot ask for a better start than that can you?
It took a pretty good catch to get rid of him as well.
Well batted young man.Atkinson is now on all three Lords honours boards. 5 wickets in and innings and 10 in a match. Now hes got a hundred.Hes only played two Test matches there! Id probably retire.
Potts' haircut looks like something last seen in medieval England.
He is from Durham so thats probably quite a contemporary cut.
Page created in 0.058 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]