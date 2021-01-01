« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 683584 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,938
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23600 on: Yesterday at 02:24:29 pm »
Brook gone now. 138/4

One more and they're into the tail.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23601 on: Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 12:53:15 pm
There doesn't look like there is a very big crowd in there today, that on the back of what looked like disappointing attendances at the last test. Perhaps the fans have spent all of their money at 'The Hundred'? Mind you it does feel quite late in the season after having a month off from Test cricket.

Over a ton when youre not certain if youre going to be watching Sri Lanka try and grind to a score doesnt really appeal to many unfortunately.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23602 on: Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm »
Aggers and Tuffers currently talking about the hits (no typo) of Samantha Fox at the moment. Great stuff. :D
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23603 on: Yesterday at 03:53:01 pm »
200/5 @ Tea
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,088
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23604 on: Yesterday at 03:56:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:39:53 pm
Aggers and Tuffers currently talking about the hits (no typo) of Samantha Fox at the moment. Great stuff. :D

I thought they were talking about Leicester? Now that is some stretch to turn the conversation around to Samantha Fox! Aggers acting all innocent too.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,250
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23605 on: Yesterday at 04:11:32 pm »
Joe Root now the leading run scorer in England, 6569 runs at an average of 55.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23606 on: Yesterday at 04:28:48 pm »
Excellent from SL here - flat pitch too
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,612
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23607 on: Yesterday at 04:37:13 pm »
Root absolutely tanking the run rate now
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,372
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23608 on: Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm »
Masterful from our greatest batter. But he needs to go on and get a 'daddy'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23609 on: Yesterday at 04:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Masterful from our greatest batter. But he needs to go on and get a 'daddy'.

He might not have a choice batting with the tail

Tied with Cook for most centuries now. Won't be long before he overtakes him
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23610 on: Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm »
33 Test hundreds now, joint most for an Englishman alongside Alastair Cook. Wonder what hell finish on by the end of his career.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,123
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23611 on: Yesterday at 04:45:10 pm »
Root as ever showing the rest how its done. A lot of wickets given away today.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,612
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23612 on: Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 04:42:29 pm
33 Test hundreds now, joint most for an Englishman alongside Alastair Cook. Wonder what hell finish on by the end of his career.

sangakkara earlier was saying he should make over 40 and they worked out he'd need about 4 years to do so at his current rate.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,087
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23613 on: Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 04:46:31 pm
sangakkara earlier was saying he should make over 40 and they worked out he'd need about 4 years to do so at his current rate.

16 centuries since 2021, prior to that was a fairly consistent 2 or 3 from him. He might get there a bit sooner. If he scores at the rate he has the last 4 years he could hit 50
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,372
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23614 on: Yesterday at 06:31:58 pm »
This is fantastic innings by Atkinson. Wide range of shots, lovely foot movement, and defensively sound.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,088
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23615 on: Yesterday at 07:36:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 04:54:42 pm
16 centuries since 2021, prior to that was a fairly consistent 2 or 3 from him. He might get there a bit sooner. If he scores at the rate he has the last 4 years he could hit 50

I assume his stats have improved since Bazball. There is definitely something about the approach that can bring out the best in players, Anderson and Bairstow off the top of my head.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,088
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23616 on: Today at 07:35:28 am »
I missed most of the afternoon and evening sessions so had to catch up by watching the BBC highlights. What a great match so far with all the ebbs and flows which are typical of Test match cricket. Sri Lanka must be kicking themselves having let the initiative slip but fair play to England with a gutsy fightback. I'm a bit jealous of those that were there and will be at the match today.
 :wave
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
Pages: 1 ... 586 587 588 589 590 [591]   Go Up
« previous next »
 