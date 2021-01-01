« previous next »
That with the 100 hundreds was brilliant.
Boycott losing his hundredth hundred was top, top draw.  I remember listening to it at the time and falling for it hook, line and sinker.  I was chuntering to myself on Boycott's behalf.
Just got a ticket for tomorrow off a mate, Sri Lanka are blatantly gonna collapse now/it will piss down all day (which looks likely).
Just got a ticket for tomorrow off a mate, Sri Lanka are blatantly gonna collapse now/it will piss down all day (which looks likely).

Should be ok as we keep dropping chances off Potts who is bowling really well in this spell.
a wicket!

seems that potts decided that if nobody else could catch he'll have to do so himself.
Mark Wood will not bowl for England against Sri Lanka today after sustaining an injury yesterday
Nasser obviously got out of bed on the wrong side!
 ;D

Some proper ranting answered by a very cool and calm Broad.
 8)
Nasser obviously got out of bed on the wrong side!
 ;D

Some proper ranting answered by a very cool and calm Broad.
 8)

I thought Broad did very well not to roll his eyes and do a blah blah blah gesture behind him!

Broad nailed it, the Dukes ball needs to be made better so it doesnt go out of shape, its as simple as that.  Its currently not fit for purpose. If it goes out of shape after 40-50 overs and its not replaced it probably wont even bounce after 65 overs and then you dont have much of a game.
I thought Broad did very well not to roll his eyes and do a blah blah blah gesture behind him!

Broad nailed it, the Dukes ball needs to be made better so it doesnt go out of shape, its as simple as that.  Its currently not fit for purpose. If it goes out of shape after 40-50 overs and its not replaced it probably wont even bounce after 65 overs and then you dont have much of a game.
I missed the debate, but has something happened with the manufacturing process of the Dukes ball? I recall during COVID there were problems (perhaps understandably) but has this continued?  Or have Dukes balls always been too prone to getting out of shape?
it didn't get changed yesterday because it was out of shape though.

it's an odd one in a way. the bowling side only ever ask the ump to try and put it through his ring piece if it's doing nothing. it if was doing loads there's no way they'd let the same ump to even see the ball, but it still shouldn't be going out of shape unless it's getting smashed all over.
I missed the debate, but has something happened with the manufacturing process of the Dukes ball? I recall during COVID there were problems (perhaps understandably) but has this continued?  Or have Dukes balls always been too prone to getting out of shape?

I dont know what the cause is but theyve been shite for 4-5 years now.  It seemed like a rare thing 10 years or so ago for a ball to be changed, it was maybe once or twice a series. It seems like its entire batches, if not every ball, nowadays.  I dont know it if its bigger bats, harder/rougher pitches, they get tonked into the stands more, or just theyve changed something in the manufacturing. It seems to be getting worse as well.

Might as well use a Kookaburra if it continues for another year or two.

If that's a sign of things to come I don't blame the crowd for being sparse. Absolutely pissing down.
