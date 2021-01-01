I missed the debate, but has something happened with the manufacturing process of the Dukes ball? I recall during COVID there were problems (perhaps understandably) but has this continued? Or have Dukes balls always been too prone to getting out of shape?
I dont know what the cause is but theyve been shite for 4-5 years now. It seemed like a rare thing 10 years or so ago for a ball to be changed, it was maybe once or twice a series. It seems like its entire batches, if not every ball, nowadays. I dont know it if its bigger bats, harder/rougher pitches, they get tonked into the stands more, or just theyve changed something in the manufacturing. It seems to be getting worse as well.
Might as well use a Kookaburra if it continues for another year or two.