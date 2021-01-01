« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 680310 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23520 on: Yesterday at 08:23:51 am »
Potts with figures of 0 wickets in 9 overs and conceding at over 5 runs an over, stand out figures as the only bowler to go at over 4 an over. Gutting to think Anderson could have played here, just a crazy decision but that's progress I suppose. After watching cricket for a few years one becomes accustomed to seeing strange decisions!
Offline Elzar

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23521 on: Yesterday at 08:42:40 am »
Was at Old Trafford yesterday. It was horrendous I thought, away from the cricket.

They were advertising for ages a presentation for Anderson at lunch, so we nipped off half an hour early to get some lunch and come back with a drink about 2 minutes after lunch break had begun, and it was basically already over. Not sure why they made such a big fuss about it in the pre match emails and everything if that was the extent of it. Couldn't even hear anything due to the sound quality being so bad on the tannoy system

The worst bit though was the tribute to Thorpe, which should have been a really deep and special moment to remember him and allow the crowd to reflect. Instead it was hardly audible, and being drowned out by the karaoke singers they had on the concourse who were still belting out Club Tropicana. So poor from the events set up.

Shite bowling all afternoon too.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23522 on: Yesterday at 10:27:24 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 08:23:51 am
Potts with figures of 0 wickets in 9 overs and conceding at over 5 runs an over, stand out figures as the only bowler to go at over 4 an over. Gutting to think Anderson could have played here, just a crazy decision but that's progress I suppose. After watching cricket for a few years one becomes accustomed to seeing strange decisions!
Potts is village, theres nothing about him thats international class. Doesnt bowl fast, not tall enough to extract bounce, doesnt really swing it and just gets slapped around. Hes been average for Durham. Grossly unfair to some other seamers that hes getting a gig instead of them.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23523 on: Yesterday at 10:30:26 am »
some fucking magnificent specs that sangakkara has on today.
Offline Legs

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23524 on: Yesterday at 10:34:42 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:30:26 am
some fucking magnificent specs that sangakkara has on today.

Saw other day Daggers was calling him Jeff Goldblum 🤣🤣
Offline baffled

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23525 on: Yesterday at 12:25:11 pm »
Great piece with Nathan Lyon on with the rain.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23526 on: Yesterday at 12:44:09 pm »
Quote from: baffled on Yesterday at 12:25:11 pm
Great piece with Nathan Lyon on with the rain.

as usual with these things he seems irritatingly alright
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23527 on: Yesterday at 01:29:11 pm »
That's a bad decision. Going miles over.  :o
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23528 on: Yesterday at 01:32:31 pm »
That's a bad decision. Hitting the middle of middle and leg!  :o
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23529 on: Yesterday at 01:33:30 pm »
hawkeye there asking how the umpire managed to give that not out.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23530 on: Yesterday at 01:57:06 pm »
Absolutely fascinating listening to Board talking about having to adjust his bowling to match the variations of the Old Trafford pitch as it dries out and then begins to wear. So refreshing hearing a commentator add so much value to the viewing of a sporting event.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23531 on: Yesterday at 02:14:38 pm »
also somewhat amusing hearing him and nasser talking about how to get pope out and then pope getting out that exact way.

it looks like it's doing a bit and the lankans are taking advantage.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23532 on: Yesterday at 02:16:56 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 02:14:38 pm
also somewhat amusing hearing him and nasser talking about how to get pope out and then pope getting out that exact way.

it looks like it's doing a bit and the lankans are taking advantage.

Yeah we could have a test match on our hands with another couple of wickets and the conditions having a big influence.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23533 on: Yesterday at 02:19:14 pm »
Flaky Southern batsmen cant handle it as per.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23534 on: Yesterday at 02:44:10 pm »
probably said this before but there can't be many sports teams in the world that have 3 different team badges on their gear like the SL cricket team.
Offline Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23535 on: Yesterday at 05:52:18 pm »
Jayasuriya has taken two wickets with the only two deliveries that turned sharply. In both cases, just after one of the comms team suggested there was little turn on this track. Typical.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23536 on: Yesterday at 06:07:29 pm »
And off they go.
Online Stevo79

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23537 on: Yesterday at 06:09:49 pm »
A couple of decent partnerships there. Smith looking very good, although far tougher tests to come.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23538 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
John Holder did his final ever Ask The Umpire segment on TMS today :'(
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23539 on: Today at 10:17:26 am »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Yesterday at 06:09:49 pm
A couple of decent partnerships there. Smith looking very good, although far tougher tests to come.

Only the third Englishman to have made 3 scores of 70 plus in his first 5 Test innings.

One of the others is Harry Brook!

He is looking good and is obviously key here. If he gets in today England can get a match winning lead. If he falls early we may only have about 50 or so.

On another note, ECB have just announced the fixtures for next summer. We have a 5 Test series with India (good). Last Test finishes on 4th August (presumably because of the bastard Hundred.)
Online klopptopia

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23540 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
Havent had chance to watch much this summer but how is Smiths keeping? Is he a batter who can keep a bit who sits above Bairstow/Butler but not as good as Foakes or a bit better than that?
