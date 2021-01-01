Was at Old Trafford yesterday. It was horrendous I thought, away from the cricket.



They were advertising for ages a presentation for Anderson at lunch, so we nipped off half an hour early to get some lunch and come back with a drink about 2 minutes after lunch break had begun, and it was basically already over. Not sure why they made such a big fuss about it in the pre match emails and everything if that was the extent of it. Couldn't even hear anything due to the sound quality being so bad on the tannoy system



The worst bit though was the tribute to Thorpe, which should have been a really deep and special moment to remember him and allow the crowd to reflect. Instead it was hardly audible, and being drowned out by the karaoke singers they had on the concourse who were still belting out Club Tropicana. So poor from the events set up.



Shite bowling all afternoon too.