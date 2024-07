A few strange innings in this series with perhaps a flurry of wickets at the start of an innings and towards the end but wickets difficult to come by in the middle. I'm thinking 'balls' as nowadays there seems to be a lot of issues with balls getting soft and going out of shape meaning that they need to be replaced. I don't remember seeing so many problems with the ball years ago and it's probably only since the COVID years maybe? I seem to remember some manufacturing issues during that time. It's become normal to see the umpires out with that Go/NoGo ball gauge thingy, I must get myself one of those! Perhaps it's time to review the number of overs before the 'New ball', mind you it might mean even short test matches.