I thought a couple of decisions from Captain Ben Stokes in the last two tests have been a bit disappointing. Firstly in the last test when bowling to the tail the field placing were very negative whereby they were allowing the 'better' batsman to take singles with boundary riders rather than having an attacking field against what a number 7? Then there was the choice of a night watchman last night? All very meek and mild, not so much for Bazball, more like Kitten Ball or should that be Fur Ball?