Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23360 on: Today at 12:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:32:57 pm
Interesting reading those stats from '76 - the first test was at Trent Bridge rather than Lords, I wonder why that was? Also it appears that Viv Richards didn't play in the second test - was he injured or 'dropped'? It still didn't stop him becoming the top scorer by some margin with 829 runs despite only playing 7 innings.
 :o

He certainly wasn't dropped.  ;D He'd just got a double at Nottingham. He was ill I think. It was such a disappointment when it was announced he couldn't play.

What a summer that was though. The hottest I remember. The Oval Test was played on what looked like straw. And the track was like a road. Holding took his 14 wickets simply by bowling quick through the air. Too quick. Practically all his wickets were bowled or LBW. I think the other quicks, English and West Indian alike, achieved one wicket between them. It must be the greatest fast-bowling performance of all time.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23361 on: Today at 12:53:11 pm »
I remember watching a great documentary about West Indians in the Lancashire Leagues. Pretty sure Bumble narrated.

Imagine being a club cricketer (although youd be very handy) and facing up to Patrick Patterson.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23362 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Decent bunch!

A remarkable number of exceptional cricketers from all over the world have come to live in Lancashire and play in the League, including Dik Abed, Bill Alley, Nyron Asgarali, Nathan Astle, Sydney Barnes, Allan Border, Chris Cairns, Michael Clarke, Sir Learie Constantine, Kapil Dev, Allan Donald, Bruce Dooland, Roy Gilchrist, Dennis Lillee, Trevor Chappell, Jason Gillespie, Kerry O'Keeffe, Charlie Griffith, Andrew Hall, Wes Hall, Roger Harper, Chris Harris, George Headley, Michael Holding, Murali Kartik, Charlie Llewellyn, Clive Lloyd, Manny Martindale, Mark Orchard, Cec Pepper, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Fred Root, Jacques Rudolph, Peter Sleep, 'Big' Jim Smith, Hugh Tayfield, George Tribe, Lou Vincent, Shane Warne, Chester Watson, Steve Waugh, Bilawal Bhatti, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson and Everton Weekes.[1] It is a rule of the competition that each team must have a professional player in their squad. Should the professional be unavailable then a substitute must be found. Teams not playing a pro can be fined.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23363 on: Today at 01:01:17 pm »
Wood with an absoloute screamer to bowl McKenzie....Genuinely felt sorry for the stump there
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23364 on: Today at 01:03:41 pm »
After a very decent start for the Windies, England take 3 wickets before lunch. 97/3. Momentum with England unless the WI can get another partnership going soon.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23365 on: Today at 01:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:53:11 pm
I remember watching a great documentary about West Indians in the Lancashire Leagues. Pretty sure Bumble narrated.

Imagine being a club cricketer (although youd be very handy) and facing up to Patrick Patterson.

In that wonderful book 'Slipless in Settle' Harry Pearson writes about a fireman who came out in his really ornate fireman's helmet (with a sort of fiery orange metal crest down the back) because he didn't fancy facing some West Indian quick without protection. I guess this was some time in the 1960s before proper helmets were available. Would love to have seen that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23366 on: Today at 01:10:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:08:14 pm
In that wonderful book 'Slipless in Settle' Harry Pearson writes about a fireman who came out in his really ornate fireman's helmet (with a sort of fiery orange metal crest down the back) because he didn't fancy facing some West Indian quick without protection. I guess this was some time in the 1960s before proper helmets were available. Would love to have seen that.

Although Patterson wasnt actually in the list! The likes of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffiths were the original Windies speed merchants though werent they?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23367 on: Today at 01:12:03 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Decent bunch!

A remarkable number of exceptional cricketers from all over the world have come to live in Lancashire and play in the League, including Dik Abed, Bill Alley, Nyron Asgarali, Nathan Astle, Sydney Barnes, Allan Border, Chris Cairns, Michael Clarke, Sir Learie Constantine, Kapil Dev, Allan Donald, Bruce Dooland, Roy Gilchrist, Dennis Lillee, Trevor Chappell, Jason Gillespie, Kerry O'Keeffe, Charlie Griffith, Andrew Hall, Wes Hall, Roger Harper, Chris Harris, George Headley, Michael Holding, Murali Kartik, Charlie Llewellyn, Clive Lloyd, Manny Martindale, Mark Orchard, Cec Pepper, Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Fred Root, Jacques Rudolph, Peter Sleep, 'Big' Jim Smith, Hugh Tayfield, George Tribe, Lou Vincent, Shane Warne, Chester Watson, Steve Waugh, Bilawal Bhatti, Alviro Petersen, Robin Peterson and Everton Weekes.[1] It is a rule of the competition that each team must have a professional player in their squad. Should the professional be unavailable then a substitute must be found. Teams not playing a pro can be fined.

That's not bad! When I was learning cricket the Huddersfield League had Allan Lamb, Garth Le Roux, Dilip Doshi and Arnie Sidebottom. Sobers had played a few games for Paddock CC a few years before too. It was said that he'd repeated the six sixes trick, but I've no idea if that was true.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23368 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:10:05 pm
Although Patterson wasnt actually in the list! The likes of Wes Hall and Charlie Griffiths were the original Windies speed merchants though werent they?

I think so, although you guy you mention - Martindale - was meant to be hostile. Constantine himself was said to be a genuine quick on his first tour of England (1933?). CLR James also talks about Roy Gilchrist in the 1950s as the quickest - a volatile character who was sent home from a tour of India and never played Test cricket again. Naturally, he played in both the Lancashire league and the Huddersfield League. 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23369 on: Today at 01:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:35:59 pm
The first Test being at Lords isnt set in stone. Quite often used to be the second Test in big series I alway thought. In terms of the Ashes I think going back as far as I can remember they started at Edgbaston in 89, Old Trafford in 93, Edgbaston in 97, dont remember 01, Lords 05, Cardiff 09gets a bit blurry in more recent times. :D

See what you mean now, not sure what I was thinking.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23370 on: Today at 01:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:50:43 pm
He certainly wasn't dropped.  ;D He'd just got a double at Nottingham. He was ill I think. It was such a disappointment when it was announced he couldn't play.

What a summer that was though. The hottest I remember. The Oval Test was played on what looked like straw. And the track was like a road. Holding took his 14 wickets simply by bowling quick through the air. Too quick. Practically all his wickets were bowled or LBW. I think the other quicks, English and West Indian alike, achieved one wicket between them. It must be the greatest fast-bowling performance of all time.

 ;) ;D
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23371 on: Today at 01:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 01:01:17 pm
Wood with an absoloute screamer to bowl McKenzie....Genuinely felt sorry for the stump there

91 MPH

https://www.ecb.co.uk/video/4067984

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23372 on: Today at 01:53:39 pm »
one test you seem to bowl really well for fuck all reward, the next you get someone down the leg side like that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23373 on: Today at 02:00:05 pm »
5 down now. Unravelling after a good hour.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23374 on: Today at 02:00:44 pm »
Strange leave that. I think he was expecting it to swing more than it did, which is a dangerous thing to do.  As he just found out.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23375 on: Today at 02:01:20 pm »
Have to say West Indies are pretty good at collapsing....puts England to shame
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23376 on: Today at 02:02:27 pm »
I know he's taken wickets in this test but I can't help but feel England have missed a trick not picking Pennington over Woakes, after all we're supposed to be blooding in young talent for the Ashes next year right?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23377 on: Today at 02:09:26 pm »
being bowled while leaving it always looks so pathetic.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23378 on: Today at 02:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 02:01:20 pm
Have to say West Indies are pretty good at collapsing....puts England to shame


A real soft underbelly.

The biggest 'confidence team' I can remember.

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23379 on: Today at 02:41:27 pm »
I get the impression this De Silva is a decent batter?

(Reverse mockers)
 :-\
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23380 on: Today at 04:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 02:41:27 pm
I get the impression this De Silva is a decent batter?

(Reverse mockers)
 :-\

No, youre right. I think hes Windies top recent scorer v England (might have that wrong, but someone on comms said it during the first test). Anyway, hes an aggressive batter, and its good to see him taking our bowlers on.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23381 on: Today at 04:40:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:29:45 pm

A real soft underbelly.

The biggest 'confidence team' I can remember.


WTF do I know?

 :lmao
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23382 on: Today at 04:44:05 pm »
De Silva gone with Woakes getting quite a bit of movement, looked like a bit of a whaft though.
 :-\
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23383 on: Today at 04:47:09 pm »
Has this ground had some redevelopment as it looks significantly different to me?
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23384 on: Today at 04:58:43 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 04:47:09 pm
Has this ground had some redevelopment as it looks significantly different to me?

not for a while. the big 'pavilion' has been there a few years now.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23385 on: Today at 05:27:04 pm »
Not sure if correct thread but noticed Zimbabwe are playing Ireland at Stormont in a test match, a first for Belfast apparently, and only the second in Ireland. The match seems pretty close albeit stopped for rain at the moment. Can any of the actual (as opposed to me as an amateur) cricket fans let me know how significant, or otherwise, this is? 
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23386 on: Today at 05:45:18 pm »
282 after choosing to bat doesn't seem like anywhere near enough.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23387 on: Today at 06:13:12 pm »
If ever an over summed up Crawley.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23388 on: Today at 06:14:55 pm »
Crawley goes the same old way.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23389 on: Today at 06:15:44 pm »
A nice steady start and no pressure on the usual suspects.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23390 on: Today at 06:16:37 pm »
Both openers gone. Had a feeling that Windies total was going to prove nothing like as inadequate as some might have assumed.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23391 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
and not a single person in the world was surprised.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23392 on: Today at 06:24:45 pm »
Shite hawk.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23393 on: Today at 06:26:40 pm »
Wow.

Holder is magnificent in the slips. A touch of Clive Lloyd in the way he took that.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23394 on: Today at 06:35:43 pm »
Zak Crawley is so lucky he's had a number of flat tracks to score some big runs on otherwise his test career would have ended long, long ago
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23395 on: Today at 06:36:32 pm »
Got to love seeing a Night Watchman get dismissed. One of the worst aspects of test cricket.
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23396 on: Today at 06:38:40 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 06:35:43 pm
Zak Crawley is so lucky he's had a number of flat tracks to score some big runs on otherwise his test career would have ended long, long ago

any other captain/coach combo would probably have jettisonned him.

woakes really has gone very grey very quickly. I remember those days.
