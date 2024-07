Just checked him out now. I see what you mean. Plus the Pietersen 'flamingo shot' (though in my experience all the kids do that now as a matter of course!)



Itís the way he holds the follow through I think.A bit harsh to say itís just stat padding for the England players. All stronger teams have that opportunity when at home to weaker ones, you still have to make it count. And the weaker sides will only get better with regular exposure to stronger opposition.And England still always give a glimmer so they could lose their last 5 quickly, or these two and Woakes could make it a big score. Guess we only need to bat 80 overs these days to get around 400.