Malcolm will always be number 1 for me.



But Jimmy has to be jostling for second along with those other names that have been mentioned. My dad would probably throw in Lindwall, Trueman, Hall and Statham. No doubt his dad would want Larwood in there. Such is cricket. The players live for ever - even more than football I think.



They do, especially because of the stats nature of cricket. A Jack Hobbs or an SF Barnes will always be up there because their records stand the test of time, even though only Robin amongst us ever saw them play.Youíd hope in 50 years plus people will see Jimmyís record and wonder how a fast bowler could take so many wickets.With batting I think itís easier to say the greatest ever was Bradman, because his (smaller sample) record is so far better than anyone else to have ever played the game that itís incredible. Tendulkar for longevity has a case but think heís a bit more Jimmy like - sheer weight of numbers (and class).With fast bowling thereís no one with an average thatís so much better than everyone else that it makes discussions redundant. Anyone taking a shedload of wickets at 25 and under though is seriously impressive.