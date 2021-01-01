« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

dirkster

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23160 on: Today at 12:09:29 am
Just watching Today at the Test on the BBC. Bloody hell, Phil Tufnell seems to have aged a lot.
IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23161 on: Today at 09:23:00 am
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 12:09:29 am
Just watching Today at the Test on the BBC. Bloody hell, Phil Tufnell seems to have aged a lot.
Booze and fags to not help the aging process!
IgorBobbins

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23162 on: Today at 09:57:53 am
Quote from: demain link=topic=344782. msg19527389#msg19527389 date=1720719271
Lack of money leading to a broken first-class structure. Given that most of the money in the game is driven through tv rights, they are limited by the fact that local economies aren't big enough to justify a large television company to pay good money for the domestic tv rights in the Caribbean. The whole distribution structure in bilateral international cricket is broken, the closest parallel could be la liga where the big two walk away with all the tv proceeds, only in this case it's India and to a certain extent England and Australia.
Is that why theyve been allowed to have a sponsor on the back of their shirt - to give them more revenue?  Hopefully its only the less wealthy cricketing nations that will be permitted to do that.  As a curmudgeonly cricketing traditionalist, Ive only just got used to players names and numbers on the back of test match shirts.  Then sleeve sponsors were allowed, and now theyre letting a big betting sponsor emblazoned across the top of the back of the shirt.  Looks a bit league 2 to me.   I hope its not a sign of things to come  :-\
Robinred

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23163 on: Today at 10:59:55 am
End of an era that began last year with Broadys retirement. Doubt well see the like again.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23164 on: Today at 11:12:47 am
Anderson gets another, 2 needed to get on the board. Gonna be tight.

Wow, what a delivery, unbelievable.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23165 on: Today at 11:17:47 am
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:59:55 am
End of an era that began last year with Broadys retirement. Doubt well see the like again.

Can't help thinking the matches they retired/retiring in are a bit of an extreme version of their personalities.

Broad retired at the end of fiery series, in a grandstand finish with him taking a centre stage.

Jimmy's looks like it'll be a fairly straightforward win with the minimal of fuss.

You also feel both of them will be utterly made up that that's how they went out. There's no criticism of either of them in that, loved them both. Those differences are why they made a great partnership.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23166 on: Today at 11:27:50 am
Didn't Stokes bring Moeen back from retirement? I think he'd do the same with Anderson if he was really stuck for options, well just for this summer. Unlikely given the dearth of talent coming through though.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23167 on: Today at 11:28:48 am
Atkinson with a 10 wicket match on debut.

Leave the next two for Jimmy.
Ray K

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23168 on: Today at 11:28:55 am
10-for for Atkinson.  Jimmy who?
Hedley Lamarr

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Reply #23169 on: Today at 11:50:16 am
Jimmy spills one off his own bowling, nearly fairytale.
