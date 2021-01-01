Quote from: demain link=topic=344782. msg19527389#msg19527389 date=1720719271

Lack of money leading to a broken first-class structure. Given that most of the money in the game is driven through tv rights, they are limited by the fact that local economies aren't big enough to justify a large television company to pay good money for the domestic tv rights in the Caribbean. The whole distribution structure in bilateral international cricket is broken, the closest parallel could be la liga where the big two walk away with all the tv proceeds, only in this case it's India and to a certain extent England and Australia.



Is that why theyve been allowed to have a sponsor on the back of their shirt - to give them more revenue? Hopefully its only the less wealthy cricketing nations that will be permitted to do that. As a curmudgeonly cricketing traditionalist, Ive only just got used to players names and numbers on the back of test match shirts. Then sleeve sponsors were allowed, and now theyre letting a big betting sponsor emblazoned across the top of the back of the shirt. Looks a bit league 2 to me. I hope its not a sign of things to come