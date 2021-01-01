End of an era that began last year with Broadys retirement. Doubt well see the like again.
Can't help thinking the matches they retired/retiring in are a bit of an extreme version of their personalities.
Broad retired at the end of fiery series, in a grandstand finish with him taking a centre stage.
Jimmy's looks like it'll be a fairly straightforward win with the minimal of fuss.
You also feel both of them will be utterly made up that that's how they went out. There's no criticism of either of them in that, loved them both. Those differences are why they made a great partnership.