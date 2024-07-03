« previous next »
The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 08:55:44 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2024, 08:44:57 am
Notts well and truly drew the short straw having to face Anderson and Lyon in a county game. Must be the highest number of combined test wickets ever seen on the same team in a first class game.

Probably so.

Wonder if NSW could ever get close - theyd have had McGrath, Lee, Macgill and probably some other handy seamer at some point probably.

But yeah, pretty mad. And its a one time thing I think. Think this is Lyons last game.
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 09:33:25 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 08:55:44 am
Probably so.

Wonder if NSW could ever get close - theyd have had McGrath, Lee, Macgill and probably some other handy seamer at some point probably.

But yeah, pretty mad. And its a one time thing I think. Think this is Lyons last game.

My first thought was New South Wales too. McGrath and Lyon's careers never crossed over though.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 10:54:18 am
Jimmy got his haul at Southport yesterday. Do Lancs play there much?
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 10:59:25 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  3, 2024, 10:54:18 am
Jimmy got his haul at Southport yesterday. Do Lancs play there much?

They have a few out grounds. Obviously Liverpool. They tend to play a game at Blackpool most seasons. Southport possibly slightly less frequently. And slightly bizarrely have started playing the odd game at Sedberg which I think is in Cumbria but might technically be in the Yorkshire Dales. :D
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 12:36:57 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 10:59:25 am
They have a few out grounds. Obviously Liverpool. They tend to play a game at Blackpool most seasons. Southport possibly slightly less frequently. And slightly bizarrely have started playing the odd game at Sedberg which I think is in Cumbria but might technically be in the Yorkshire Dales. :D

Yeah, Sedbergh is in the old West Riding. Many, many years ago my school team went up to play Sedbergh school (a public school!) in the West Riding Cup which was a school football competition. In another round we had to go down to Sheffield. We were about 13 years old I suppose. Yorkshire seemed like a continent after those experiences. As you say it's in Cumbria now, though still part of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

I love the old cricket tradition of playing on out-grounds. Yorkshire used to play all over - Middlesbrough, Hull, Hudders, Harrogate, Bradford, Sheff, Barnsley. I think it's only Leeds, York and Scarborough now. And, as Yosser says, Lancs were helped a lot by playing at Liverpool the year you won the Championship.   
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 12:58:28 pm
A lot fewer first class fixtures now I guess so you dont get as many home games a season to play around with.

Yeah, Yorkshire is massive. You really do punch below your weight. :D

I see that comment about Lancs playing at Liverpool being a massive help to them. Why is that? Maybe Im being stupid but how did that give them a big edge? Presumably its a smaller ground than OT dimensions wise etc, and think it was quite spin friendly but they didnt have a huge choice with the redevelopment of OT going on.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 01:17:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 12:58:28 pm
A lot fewer first class fixtures now I guess so you dont get as many home games a season to play around with.

Yeah, Yorkshire is massive. You really do punch below your weight. :D

I see that comment about Lancs playing at Liverpool being a massive help to them. Why is that? Maybe Im being stupid but how did that give them a big edge? Presumably its a smaller ground than OT dimensions wise etc, and think it was quite spin friendly but they didnt have a huge choice with the redevelopment of OT going on.

Liverpool is less rainy than Manchester. That's surely what helped.

Yorkshire is massive though Lancashire always had a bigger population I believe. So you may need to revise your horrible slur. (I'm not even going to mention Clive Lloyd and Faroukh Engineer and Patrick Patterson & Barry Wood (Yorkshireman))

PS Back to back victories by an innings for Yorks. We're so good when the English internationals piss off back to the MCC!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 01:48:44 pm
You should mention them, all legends and as an inclusive county, happy to pick the best players available at all times.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
July 3, 2024, 05:28:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  3, 2024, 01:48:44 pm
You should mention them, all legends and as an inclusive county, happy to pick the best players available at all times.

Confession. I loved Clive Lloyd as a kid. That innings in the original World Cup Final. Breathtaking. He also hit the most towering 6 I've ever seen - in a Roses match at Headingley. I always remember overhearing someone say it would have cleared Emley Moor TV mast (if that makes any sense to Lankies).

Mind you, I also loved that we fielded Yorkshiremen only. Sorry if that sounds a bit 'Brexit'.
bradders1011

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Yesterday at 05:18:24 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on July  3, 2024, 05:28:29 pm
Confession. I loved Clive Lloyd as a kid. That innings in the original World Cup Final. Breathtaking. He also hit the most towering 6 I've ever seen - in a Roses match at Headingley. I always remember overhearing someone say it would have cleared Emley Moor TV mast (if that makes any sense to Lankies).

Mind you, I also loved that we fielded Yorkshiremen only. Sorry if that sounds a bit 'Brexit'.

Yexit
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:36:38 am
Cloudy overhead, so England decide to bowl after winning the toss.

Gus Atkinson in for debut and Jamie Smith takes the gloves.  I dont know much about him but I hope he gets a run in the side and they dont fuck him about like they have other wicketkeepers.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:37:27 am
Come on Jimmy!
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:43:38 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:36:38 am
Cloudy overhead, so England decide to bowl after winning the toss.

Gus Atkinson in for debut and Jamie Smith takes the gloves.  I dont know much about him but I hope he gets a run in the side and they dont fuck him about like they have other wicketkeepers.

Yes, some new faces. Going to be 'interesting' this.

Nine wickets needed for Sir James, going to be difficult really. I get the impression he isn't particularly happy about being sacked.

Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:45:20 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:43:38 am
Yes, some new faces. Going to be 'interesting' this.

Nine wickets needed for Sir James, going to be difficult really. I get the impression he isn't particularly happy about being sacked.

Ill be honest, Ive never heard of half the West Indies team.
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:51:55 am
I think its about to get a bit dusty at Lords
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 10:57:18 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:45:20 am
Ill be honest, Ive never heard of half the West Indies team.

What's happened to this fella? Still only 31 I see.

Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:04:04 am
That's swinging straight away isn't it?  :-\
CheshireDave

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:10:16 am
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:14:00 am
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:14:09 am
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:18:06 am
I see Jimmy's got the same hair colouring that he brought to his debut all those years ago.
Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:18:50 am
I've only been to Lords once in 2018 vs India. Woakes got a century and Anderson a 5 fer.
Rosario

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:23:37 am
Is this Andersons last test? No send off at Manchester later in the summer?

Also Im curious to see how the Windies quicks get on here. Caused us a lot of trouble in Australia earlier this year.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:35:36 am by Rosario »
voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:26:21 am
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:18:50 am
I've only been to Lords once in 2018 vs India. Woakes got a century and Anderson a 5 fer.

You should go more often
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:27:16 am
Just realised I was there (at Lord's) for Jimmy's test debut v Zimbabwe. All those summers ago.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:34:53 am
The young opener - Louis - is technically very good. Plays the swinging ball wonderfully late.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:43:31 am
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 11:23:37 am
Is this Andersons last test? No send off at Manchester later in the summer?

Also Im curious to see how the Windies quicks get on here. Caused us a lot of trouble in Australia earlier this year.

Yes its his last test
Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:45:44 am
Not a bad start to your Test career.

Pretty awful shot, but Gus Atkinson wont care.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:47:59 am by Kekule »
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 11:52:19 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:27:16 am
Just realised I was there (at Lord's) for Jimmy's test debut v Zimbabwe. All those summers ago.

So was I! On the Saturday? Think England batted the best part of two days and then pretty much bowled the Zimmers out twice in a day. I was in the Edrich stand (I think). The one at long off down at the Nursery end. Thought I recognised you.
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:08:15 pm
Atkinson had another. 2/0 off 4 overs. Retire now!
Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:12:26 pm
Also, having Stokes back as a 4th seamer helps balance things so much more if the spinner isnt in the game or one of the seamers of having an off day.
Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
Today at 12:18:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:52:19 am
So was I! On the Saturday? Think England batted the best part of two days and then pretty much bowled the Zimmers out twice in a day. I was in the Edrich stand (I think). The one at long off down at the Nursery end. Thought I recognised you.

I think I was there for the first day - freezing it was. Maybe it was a Saturday, I don't know. Also at the Nursery End.
