England have named a 14 man squad for the Test series v West Indies:
Ben Stokes
Jimmy Anderson - 1st Test only
Gus Atkinson
Shoaib Bashir
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Dan Lawrence
Dillon Pennington
Ollie Pope
Matthew Potts
Jamie Smith
Joe Root
Chris Woakes
Have to admit, Ive never heard of Pennington, assume hes a seamer?
Jamie Smith of Surrey to replace Ben Foakes of Surrey as wicket keeper. Will he bat at 7? Or is he good enough to bat higher and then do you play Lawrence who I think can bow a little bit of filth and you could deepen the batting?
Jimmy plays the first Test, assume well play Bashir and then the rest of the attack is up for grabs?
Assume well see something like:
Crawley
Duckett
Pope
Root
Stokes
Brook
Smith
Woakes
Potts
Bashir
Anderson