Bit late to the Azam Khan chat. When I saw him come out to bat I said to the Mrs “well I know what some of my former teammates would be saying. ‘On your toes for the quick singles lads’ followed by pulling the collars of their jumpers up to cover their mouths whilst they giggled into them”



First ball he faced he knocked to short cover and the non striker charges 2/3rds of the way down the pitch before having to turn back because Khan is just standing there looking at him like he’s a nutter. What was he thinking!