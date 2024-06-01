« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 657681 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23000 on: June 1, 2024, 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on June  1, 2024, 10:32:05 pm
northants a few years ago had rossington, levi and that other lad I can't remember the name of in the same team. their catering bill must have been horrendous.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23001 on: June 1, 2024, 10:51:19 pm »
Ian Austin was great for Lancs. Proper stalwart if that very successful one day side of the early 90s and very miserly. Think Bunbke then picked him for the 99 World Cuo which was arguably a step too far for the big fella. Him, Peter Martin, Wasim Akram, Glen Chappell, Gary Yatesproper bowling unit. :D
Online Fiasco

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23002 on: June 1, 2024, 10:58:32 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on June  1, 2024, 03:30:45 pm
I'm not a big follower of cricket except for England matches, but I'm convinced he's some kind of social experiment to see what the general public will accept as an elite sportsman.

Like.. why would he not just lose weight? Does he know he's bordering on morbidly obese? Has anyone told him he might be better off shedding some pounds?

Rahkeem Cornwall makes Azam Khan look like a featherweight! I think Khan did lose weight a while back but whether he's put it back on or whatever I don't know. As I said he's scored plenty of runs in various T20 leagues so he is capable, but yeah perhaps he's not cut out to be a gloveman.


Azam Khan. Rahkeem Cornwall. Johnny Bairstow. Samit Patel. Richard Levi. Adam Rossington. Got the makings of a great team there, albeit not many quick singles on offer!

Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23003 on: June 1, 2024, 11:01:28 pm »
mark cosgrove. what a player/food bill.
Offline Kekule

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23004 on: June 2, 2024, 01:53:25 pm »
Bit late to the Azam Khan chat.  When I saw him come out to bat I said to the Mrs well I know what some of my former teammates would be saying. On your toes for the quick singles lads followed by pulling the collars of their jumpers up to cover their mouths whilst they giggled into them

First ball he faced he knocked to short cover and the non striker charges 2/3rds of the way down the pitch before having to turn back because Khan is just standing there looking at him like hes a nutter.  What was he thinking!
Offline Only Me

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23005 on: June 2, 2024, 04:08:00 pm »
Just back from the Lancs game.

Great performance- they are so much better when that useless twat Livingstone is nowhere near the team.

Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23006 on: Today at 09:57:09 am »
England have named a 14 man squad for the Test series v West Indies:

Ben Stokes
Jimmy Anderson - 1st Test only
Gus Atkinson
Shoaib Bashir
Harry Brook
Zak Crawley
Ben Duckett
Dan Lawrence
Dillon Pennington
Ollie Pope
Matthew Potts
Jamie Smith
Joe Root
Chris Woakes

Have to admit, Ive never heard of Pennington, assume hes a seamer?

Jamie Smith of Surrey to replace Ben Foakes of Surrey as wicket keeper. Will he bat at 7? Or is he good enough to bat higher and then do you play Lawrence who I think can bow a little bit of filth and you could deepen the batting?

Jimmy plays the first Test, assume well play Bashir and then the rest of the attack is up for grabs?

Assume well see something like:

Crawley
Duckett
Pope
Root
Stokes
Brook
Smith
Woakes
Potts
Bashir
Anderson

Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23007 on: Today at 10:05:39 am »
I've heard of pennington, I think he might have been at worcs for a bit but I don't really know anything about him.

barring rain I'm going to 2 games this year so I'm fairly miffed about jimmy only playing the first one.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23008 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
Pennington is at Notts now. Started the season well. Tall lad who bowls about 86/87 mph and can extract a bit of bounce. Think hes probably done enough to merit the call up but not totally convinced hes test level yet. Much prefer him to Potts though; do not rate him at all.

Would think Pope is on the shortest of short leashes now. He should get this series and if he doesnt do it get him out for Lawrence, Jordan Cox or the other Ollie Robinson.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23009 on: Today at 10:34:30 am »
The season in England resumes. So Anderson only plays at Lords in the first series? I assume he'll play at Old Trafford vs Sri Lanka too?
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January  6, 2024, 09:52:04 am

England v West Indies - Test Match Series

Wednesday, 10th July 2024 11:00 - 1st Test
Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Thursday, 18th July 2024 11:00 - 2nd Test
Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Friday, 26th July 2024 11:00 - 3rd Test
Edgbaston, Birmingham

England v Sri Lanka - Test Match Series

Wednesday, 21st August 2024 11:00 - 1st Test
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday, 29th August 2024 11:00 - 2nd Test
Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Friday, 6th September 2024 11:00 - 3rd Test
The Kia Oval, London

England v Australia - T20I Series

Wednesday, 11th September 2024 18:30 - 1st T20I
The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Friday, 13th September 2024 18:30 - 2nd T20I
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sunday, 15th September 2024 14:30 - 3rd T20I
Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

England v Australia - ODI Series

Thursday, 19th September 2024 12:30 - 1st ODI
Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Saturday, 21st September 2024 11:00 - 2nd ODI
Headingley, Leeds

Tuesday, 24th September 2024 12:30 - 3rd ODI
Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

Friday, 27th September 2024 12:30 - 4th ODI
Lord's Cricket Ground, London

Sunday, 29th September 2024 11:00 - 5th ODI
The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23010 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Roach is out injured for the Windies which is a big blow for them.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #23011 on: Today at 10:37:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:23:40 am
Pennington is at Notts now. Started the season well. Tall lad who bowls about 86/87 mph and can extract a bit of bounce. Think hes probably done enough to merit the call up but not totally convinced hes test level yet. Much prefer him to Potts though; do not rate him at all.

Would think Pope is on the shortest of short leashes now. He should get this series and if he doesnt do it get him out for Lawrence, Jordan Cox or the other Ollie Robinson.

I've read in the County thread that Ollie Robinson is not having a great season.
