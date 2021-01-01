« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 650125 times)

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22960 on: Today at 08:57:51 pm »
25 off the over - Ouch!  :o
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22961 on: Today at 09:00:52 pm »
Only we would have someone clinically obese in the team.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22962 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm »
How can you be a pro athlete and be as fat as that wicketkeeper is?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22963 on: Today at 09:02:37 pm »
Be nice to see Brookes get some batting time.

I'm actually feeling a bit sorry for this keeper.
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22964 on: Today at 09:02:49 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:02:03 pm
How can you be a pro athlete and be as fat as that wicketkeeper is?

The only way to explain it is all the other wicketkeepers in the country are either retired or dead.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22965 on: Today at 09:02:53 pm »
Hes not a patch on Rahkeem Cornwall.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22966 on: Today at 09:02:54 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:00:52 pm
Only we would have someone clinically obese in the team.

He's magnificent.

Unlike an over that goes for 25, from the bowling team's point of view anyway. Should be all over this game.
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22967 on: Today at 09:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:02:37 pm
Be nice to see Brookes get some batting time.

I'm actually feeling a bit sorry for this keeper.

He saw Salt in front of him and got distracted.
Offline Samie

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22968 on: Today at 09:04:43 pm »
That's a fine speciman.

Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22969 on: Today at 09:07:35 pm »
Absolute fucking hero.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22970 on: Today at 09:08:50 pm »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22971 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Luq Lit-lah

Got the same muffin top as that Manc mess. Hope for us all yet.
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22972 on: Today at 09:13:12 pm »
You fucking fat fuck
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22973 on: Today at 09:13:29 pm »
And he's dropped a right dolly there.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22974 on: Today at 09:13:38 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:13:12 pm
You fucking fat fuck

Sorry mate, was just trying to make a play on words.

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22975 on: Today at 09:13:59 pm »
Id say he dropped that like a hot potato butyou know the rest.
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22976 on: Today at 09:14:55 pm »
He's fucking hopeless, where did they find this dosser?
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22977 on: Today at 09:15:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:13:59 pm
Id say he dropped that like a hot potato butyou know the rest.
;D

EDIT - he's gobbled one up!
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22978 on: Today at 09:15:50 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:14:55 pm
He's fucking hopeless, where did they find this dosser?

Roosters on the Windsor Road.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22979 on: Today at 09:16:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:14:55 pm
He's fucking hopeless, where did they find this dosser?

The takeaway?

And he's caught one.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22980 on: Today at 09:17:02 pm »
Buttler plays and misses 4 times in the over. Nicks two. One caught.
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22981 on: Today at 09:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:15:50 pm
Roosters on the Windsor Road.

Would certainly explain the greasy fingers.
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22982 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
Maybe he should visualise the ball as a cheeseburger or something and catch it with his gob
Online koptommy93

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22983 on: Today at 09:20:42 pm »
Bairstow carrying some timber as well
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22984 on: Today at 09:29:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:20:42 pm
Bairstow carrying some timber as well

Used his heft to good advantage the last couple of balls!
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22985 on: Today at 09:35:05 pm »
Brook struggling to get bat on ball.
Online amir87

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22986 on: Today at 09:41:44 pm »
Glad I turned down tickets to this.
Online liversaint

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22987 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Be some race between Bairstow and the keeper to the after match buffet
Online voodoo ray

Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22988 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
that's a twatting.
