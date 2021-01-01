How can you be a pro athlete and be as fat as that wicketkeeper is?
Only we would have someone clinically obese in the team.
Be nice to see Brookes get some batting time.I'm actually feeling a bit sorry for this keeper.
Crosby Nick never fails.
You fucking fat fuck
Id say he dropped that like a hot potato but
you know the rest.
He's fucking hopeless, where did they find this dosser?
Roosters on the Windsor Road.
Bairstow carrying some timber as well
Page created in 0.038 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]