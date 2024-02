Just woke up to see India have collapsed. 5 down and still need 70 odd. England favourites again



Only needs one half decent partnership and someone like Ashwin still to come. Iíd make India favourites still.Sort of game where if we lose weíll be kicking ourselves. Hard to argue against the fact we let them get 50 too many in the first innings, or could easily have cobbled together another 20-30 in both our innings.