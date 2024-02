Tough day for Root.



I think the series is settling down to how most England fans would have expected.



What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.They haven’t got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldn’t hold that against him.