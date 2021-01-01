« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 618785 times)

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22720 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 am »
Tough day for Root.

I think the series is settling down to how most England fans would have expected.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,889
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22721 on: Yesterday at 11:31:43 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:22:28 am
😂 (Was thinking of you - shouldve had a lie-in)

I'm not watching.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22722 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:31:43 am
Tough day for Root.

I think the series is settling down to how most England fans would have expected.

What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22723 on: Yesterday at 11:59:19 am »
I agree. This England team are not intimidated by high first innings totals. And those last two wickets came at very nice times.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22724 on: Yesterday at 12:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.

Root dropped Rohit on 27. Wasn't easy, but should have been taken.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22725 on: Yesterday at 12:13:17 pm »
impressed with sarfaraz

Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22726 on: Yesterday at 01:07:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:51:47 am
What happened? Could go either way from here I think. An early wicket tomorrow and their last couple of rabbits means we could get restrict them to under 400.

They havent got away from us and that run out sounded like an absolute bonus. Fair play to Jadeja though. Delivered batting higher up the order. I think he gets a bit underrate on here. His record is outstanding. Presumably much better at home than away but I wouldnt hold that against him.

Dropped Rohit as Stevo says. But also got smacked around the park.

You're right they have not got away. I think I am just frustrated we didn't punish them whilst we had them 30 odd for 3.

Re Jadeja.. 37.5 in all tests and 42.6 in India

I agree though. He is a brilliant with bat, ball and in the field.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22727 on: Today at 05:10:15 am »
Exactly the start England needed in picking up those two early wickets. Hopefully get Ashwin asap and get batting.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,235
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22728 on: Today at 09:23:10 am »
Deffo Bazball this.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,235
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22729 on: Today at 09:57:59 am »
100 up in no time, a shade below 6 an over.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22730 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
A hundred for Virender Duckett.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,728
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22731 on: Today at 11:01:57 am »
That is an astonishing innings from Duckett.

No nominative determinism for him.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • Red since '64
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22732 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Felt almost certain the ball that got Pope was too high to hit, and possibly wide of, leg stump.

Bugger. Still - a very good reply thus far.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22733 on: Today at 11:21:19 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:18:27 am
Felt almost certain the ball that got Pope was too high to hit, and possibly wide of, leg stump.

Bugger. Still - a very good reply thus far.

Certainly didn't look out at first. But gotta go with the technology.

Worry for India.. Bumrah struggling with his hamstring by the looks of it. They'll hope it is just a bit of cramp.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,855
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22734 on: Today at 11:35:22 am »
Great day for England. Astonishing run rate. Test is nicely poised.

(35 ov) 207/2 (238 behind)

Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,252
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22735 on: Today at 11:38:00 am »
Yay, great reply. They got a few more than wed have wanted but thats as good a start as we could have hoped for. Loads of time in the game and a chance to get them in the 1st innings for once.
Logged

Online surcha

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22736 on: Today at 12:44:41 pm »
Good game I think, let's hope England can make a big score tomorrow
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,369
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22737 on: Today at 12:51:29 pm »
Quote from: surcha on Today at 12:44:41 pm
Good game I think, let's hope England can make a big score tomorrow
Welcome surcha  :thumbup

I didn't hold out much hope of us making India bat twice at tea yesterday so we've had four good sessions to get ourselves back into it.  A couple of good partnerships tomorrow and we should be able to get close to the India score.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 564 565 566 567 568 [569]   Go Up
« previous next »
 