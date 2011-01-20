Jimmy seeing it like a football (that should do it).
Great take by Foakes to finish the innings. 4fer for Hartley and now 399 to win - its on!
Crosby Nick never fails.
my expert prediction based on hardly seeing any of this game is that england won't reach 250.
Yeah, that must be the likeliest outcome. We probably only get within 100 of Stokes has a beserker in him.
It'll be one of those 'wow, England have a real chance if they bat well first session ' followed by waking up at 7.00 and they're 196/8 reality checks.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Anderson went to 695 wickets in this test match, the 700th very likely to come on this tour.
