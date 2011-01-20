« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024

Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22680 on: February 3, 2024, 11:21:11 am »
Quote from: Robinred on February  3, 2024, 10:55:57 am
Jimmy seeing it like a football (that should do it).

Bastard.
Logged





Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22681 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 am »
Great take by Foakes to finish the innings. 4fer for Hartley and now 399 to win - its on!
Logged


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22682 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:04:50 am
Great take by Foakes to finish the innings. 4fer for Hartley and now 399 to win - its on!

Fairly decent bowling effort today. Looked like one biggish partnership in the middle thats probably taken it away from us, and an annoying one with Ashwin and Bumrah but a good effort overall. If/when we lose itll be the 1st innings deficit that did the damage.
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22683 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 am »
my expert prediction based on hardly seeing any of this game is that england won't reach 250.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22684 on: Yesterday at 10:16:18 am »
Bumrah was unplayable in the first innings. If he bowls like that again then it will be a big problem for England. On the positive side, the pitch doesn't look horrific.
Logged


Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22685 on: Yesterday at 10:21:07 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:08:43 am
my expert prediction based on hardly seeing any of this game is that england won't reach 250.

Well Im no expert, but I agree. Would be delighted to be proved wrong of course.
Logged


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22686 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 am »
Crawley doesn't look like he's got this.
 :-\

Is it called wafting?
Logged


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22687 on: Yesterday at 10:28:11 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 10:08:43 am
my expert prediction based on hardly seeing any of this game is that england won't reach 250.

Yeah, that must be the likeliest outcome. We probably only get within 100 of Stokes has a beserker in him.
Logged

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22688 on: Yesterday at 10:34:30 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:11 am
Yeah, that must be the likeliest outcome. We probably only get within 100 of Stokes has a beserker in him.

Key for me would be Duckett / Pope / Stokes. Previously you'd hope for a couple of big un's from Root / Bairstow but not at the moment given their current form.

Anyway 379 needed.
Logged


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22689 on: Yesterday at 10:48:32 am »
At least this is familiar territory for the Bazballers.
Logged


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22690 on: Yesterday at 11:10:02 am »
Night Watchman, I'm surprised.
Logged


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22691 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 am »
...and disappointed.
Logged


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22692 on: Yesterday at 11:16:36 am »
It'll be one of those 'wow, England have a real chance if they bat well first session ' followed by waking up at 7.00 and they're 196/8 reality checks.
Logged




Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22693 on: Yesterday at 11:47:44 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:16:36 am
It'll be one of those 'wow, England have a real chance if they bat well first session ' followed by waking up at 7.00 and they're 196/8 reality checks.

Probably. But Id have taken that close of play score at the start of the 4th innings I think. No major damage done and made a nice little inroad into the total.

New Zealand against South Africa invitational XI started over night and probably going as expected. NZ 258/2 with hundreds for Williamson and Ravindra. I think Ive heard of one of the South African teams, and even that is a maybe given their love of sharing surnames. 258 in a full day though! Cute.
Logged

BobPaisley3

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22694 on: Yesterday at 01:10:24 pm »
Anderson went to 695 wickets in this test match, the 700th very likely to come on this tour.
Logged



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22695 on: Yesterday at 01:34:04 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 01:10:24 pm
Anderson went to 695 wickets in this test match, the 700th very likely to come on this tour.

If it does, I hope he gets the suitable level of applause and not just stunned silence. Although get the impression Jimmy is a fairly popular figure in India who hopefully he would get the credit he deserves.
Logged

gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22696 on: Yesterday at 01:36:54 pm »
More likely to give him a standing ovation for a no ball.
Logged


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22697 on: Today at 05:04:19 am »
Numpties on Talk Sport were talking how India were panicking and it was too easy for England with the fields etc, and as they did Pope went. Scoring ok but 2 wickets in the first hour. England 125/3. Still a long way from home.
Logged

Joseph-Immanuel Queen

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22698 on: Today at 05:21:48 am »
That was a mad innings from Root.
Logged

FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22699 on: Today at 06:37:36 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 11:16:36 am
It'll be one of those 'wow, England have a real chance if they bat well first session ' followed by waking up at 7.00 and they're 196/8 reality checks.

Not a bad guess
Logged

LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22700 on: Today at 08:08:36 am »
We'd have had a big chance of winning this if Stokes didn't run himself out.
Logged


Vegeta

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22701 on: Today at 08:14:09 am »
I truly believe England are going to do this
Logged

voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22702 on: Today at 08:14:43 am »
well it's more than 250 anyway
Logged
