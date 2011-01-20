It'll be one of those 'wow, England have a real chance if they bat well first session ' followed by waking up at 7.00 and they're 196/8 reality checks.



Probably. But Id have taken that close of play score at the start of the 4th innings I think. No major damage done and made a nice little inroad into the total.New Zealand against South Africa invitational XI started over night and probably going as expected. NZ 258/2 with hundreds for Williamson and Ravindra. I think Ive heard of one of the South African teams, and even that is a maybe given their love of sharing surnames. 258 in a full day though! Cute.