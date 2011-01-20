Wow that was nuts. Although not quite as dramatic, it was just as improbable as the Botham/Willis test Headingly test. What a result.
Tom Hartley is suddenly our senior spinner!
that bashir's got some beak on him hasn't he?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Did the pitch not do as much as the first Test? Looks like they’ll make 400 plus and then with us batting last that could be tricky.But as said, they’ve not run away with things and a coy apple of early wickets tomorrow will have us right back in the mix.
More and more like England's day. 331/6England have bowled with a plan all day. India have been very unpredictable in their approach.
Do you think? I don't see this England batting line-up getting beyond 300 and presumably the pitch will favour India later on in the Test.
To be fair we didn't get beyond 300 in the first test and it didn't matter.I think India will have wanted to be getting up towards 500 batting first here. Especially after losing the first test.Whoever's day it is or isn't it is promising to see England being well in both games and winning sessions. Not often been like that in India.
Tell you what, I haven't been particularly impressed with their middle order. They do seem inclined to have a collapse in them.
Excellent morning from England Jimmy.
