« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Down

Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024  (Read 613552 times)

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,044
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22640 on: January 28, 2024, 09:18:07 pm »
Insane result this really - especially considering England got nothing from their three most experienced batters in the 2nd innings.

Still would have India as strong favourites - especially with Kohli to come back, but great to be on the front foot and this will HURT for them.
Logged

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22641 on: January 30, 2024, 04:57:20 pm »
Wow that was nuts. Although not quite as dramatic, it was just as improbable as the Botham/Willis Headingly test. What a result.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 10:42:51 pm by gravey101 »
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22642 on: January 30, 2024, 06:20:58 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on January 30, 2024, 04:57:20 pm
Wow that was nuts. Although not quite as dramatic, it was just as improbable as the Botham/Willis test Headingly test. What a result.

From -27/5 to a 28 run win.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 80
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22643 on: January 30, 2024, 10:57:01 pm »
I checked and at the worst point England were -92 for 7 when Dilley joined Botham in the middle in 1981. So I guess that one was slightly more unlikely but it sure felt similar! Cant wait to get to work and give my Indian mates a hard time!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,838
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22644 on: January 30, 2024, 11:05:11 pm »
Awesome from Hartley, just a pity he is a Blue but we cant have everything.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22645 on: February 1, 2024, 09:58:17 am »
Bashir and Jimmy in for Leach (injured) and Wood.

Thought Jimmy may have come in for Rehan but looks like they are preparing for a bunsen.

No surprise to see Bashir included after Stokes comments on him. Interested to see how he does, not seen him in action but like the sound of his attributes.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22646 on: Yesterday at 12:02:52 am »
Jimmy in for Wood
Bashir in for Leach

England XI 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Tom Hartley, 10 Shoaib Bashir, 11 James Anderson.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,620
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22647 on: Yesterday at 12:06:49 am »
Tom Hartley is suddenly our senior spinner!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22648 on: Yesterday at 06:39:40 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:06:49 am
Tom Hartley is suddenly our senior spinner!

Technically it's Ahmed with a whopping 3 tests including this one under his belt but yeah it's definitely different to have such an inexperienced bowling attack...aside from Jimmy of course! That said I see Root is now the 4th best all rounder in the world so..

Decent start for England

India 103/2

Why is Kohli not playing by the way?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:43:23 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,813
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22649 on: Yesterday at 07:35:08 am »
that bashir's got some beak on him hasn't he?
Logged

Offline You'll Never Walk Alone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 719
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys...
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22650 on: Yesterday at 08:12:21 am »
Anyone managed to find a decent stream for this please? Ive exhausted the usual sites - cheers!
Logged
Quote from: Youll Never Walk Alone on September  2, 2007, 12:38:14 PM
Voronin = Bargain.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22651 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 am »
Bizarre wicket there for England. Take it.

If England can get a couple more scalps today I think you'd say it's England's day
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,620
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22652 on: Yesterday at 10:04:56 am »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:35:08 am
that bashir's got some beak on him hasn't he?

I read that as "break" and was encouraged for a second.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22653 on: Yesterday at 10:33:22 am »
Vital wicket late in the day for England.

301/5

Weird because 10 years ago you'd say 300/5 is India's day by a distance but now it seems fair level with both sides quite happy.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22654 on: Yesterday at 10:35:29 am »
Did the pitch not do as much as the first Test? Looks like theyll make 400 plus and then with us batting last that could be tricky.

But as said, theyve not run away with things and a coy apple of early wickets tomorrow will have us right back in the mix.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,620
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22655 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 am »
Looks like India have a touch of what we had in the first innings of the first Test. Players getting in and then being dismissed for middling scores.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22656 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:35:29 am
Did the pitch not do as much as the first Test? Looks like they’ll make 400 plus and then with us batting last that could be tricky.

But as said, they’ve not run away with things and a coy apple of early wickets tomorrow will have us right back in the mix.

The pitch is good. However there has been quite a few balls keeping unexpectedly low. Not been much turn, yet.

Very good performance from Shoaib Bashir on debut. Better players have crumbled in India. Remarkable how few first class matches he has played in his short career. But then I think Nathan Lyon had only played half a dozen FC matches prior to his debut and he's got 500 odd wickets now..

Have to say this has been a brilliant knock from Jaiswal and he's still going. Even this late in the day. Anything too short or overpitched he has dispatched with aggression.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:16 am by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,850
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22657 on: Yesterday at 10:54:38 am »
And another late one.
Logged
AHA!

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22658 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 am »
More and more like England's day. 331/6

England have bowled with a plan all day. India have been very unpredictable in their approach.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22659 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 10:58:17 am
More and more like England's day. 331/6

England have bowled with a plan all day. India have been very unpredictable in their approach.
Do you think?  I don't see this England batting line-up getting beyond 300 and presumably the pitch will favour India later on in the Test.

Brilliant knock by Jaiswal.  Hopefully an England batter can do likewise!
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22660 on: Yesterday at 11:07:07 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:01:51 am
Do you think?  I don't see this England batting line-up getting beyond 300 and presumably the pitch will favour India later on in the Test.

To be fair we didn't get beyond 300 in the first test and it didn't matter.

I think India will have wanted to be getting up towards 500 batting first here. Especially after losing the first test.

Whoever's day it is or isn't it is promising to see England being well in both games and winning sessions. Not often been like that in India.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22661 on: Yesterday at 11:11:05 am »
Fair point.  There have been tours of India where losing the toss was enough for me to zone out of the whole test match as everyone knew what was coming!
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22662 on: Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:07:07 am
To be fair we didn't get beyond 300 in the first test and it didn't matter.

I think India will have wanted to be getting up towards 500 batting first here. Especially after losing the first test.

Whoever's day it is or isn't it is promising to see England being well in both games and winning sessions. Not often been like that in India.

I think you're spot on, they need a big number first innings for the reasons you've mentioned. The pressure is on them and it must have been a big shock for them to lose that first test. They thought they were going to piss it, as most of us did to be fair!
 ;D

Tell you what, I haven't been particularly impressed with their middle order. They do seem inclined to have a collapse in them.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22663 on: Today at 02:42:07 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 05:59:55 pm
Tell you what, I haven't been particularly impressed with their middle order. They do seem inclined to have a collapse in them.
Yes. Even with such a short career, Rishabh Pant has a case for being India's greatest test wicketkeeper batsman till date.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,850
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22664 on: Today at 05:07:18 am »
Excellent morning from England Jimmy.
Logged
AHA!

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22665 on: Today at 07:29:25 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:07:18 am
Excellent morning from England Jimmy.

Fantastic figures for him.

England playing nicely. Really positive and the CRR reflects that.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22666 on: Today at 08:08:07 am »
Good comeback from India. Crawley will be fuming after giving his wicket away in that fashion.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,843
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22667 on: Today at 08:17:38 am »
What a yorker that was from Bumrah. Perfect. Pope gone. He'd not looked at all set.

136/4
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22668 on: Today at 08:24:17 am »
Root seems to be struggling by his usual impeccable standards.

Collapse started with Crawley gifting his wicket it sounded like. But then he was playing really well by going on the attack, and thats not going to change so probably a bit churlish of me to even point it out.

But wasting a good start and going to have to dig in to avoid giving a pretty hefty lead away here.
Logged

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,079
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22669 on: Today at 09:03:22 am »
I know we got away with it in the first test with a sublime second innings with bat and ball, but to consistently challenge India in this series, you have to be scoring 350-400 in the first innings to give yourself a punchers chance.

Still a bit of batting to come and Stokes and Bairstow are capable of piling on quick runs when set. Should be an interesting evening session
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,127
  • Truthiness
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22670 on: Today at 09:30:08 am »
Well this has gone to shit pretty quickly
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,813
  • feck off
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22671 on: Today at 09:37:13 am »
it doesn't appear to have gone all that well.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22672 on: Today at 09:55:27 am »
Wasn't that a bit of a daft shot?
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,936
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22673 on: Today at 10:23:58 am »
Ah bugger, Stokes gone. 160 odd behind. Cant imagine we can turn this around two weeks running!
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,620
  • The first five yards........
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22674 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
Bumrah again. Formidable.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 562 563 564 565 566 [567]   Go Up
« previous next »
 