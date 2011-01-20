Did the pitch not do as much as the first Test? Looks like they’ll make 400 plus and then with us batting last that could be tricky.



But as said, they’ve not run away with things and a coy apple of early wickets tomorrow will have us right back in the mix.



The pitch is good. However there has been quite a few balls keeping unexpectedly low. Not been much turn, yet.Very good performance from Shoaib Bashir on debut. Better players have crumbled in India. Remarkable how few first class matches he has played in his short career. But then I think Nathan Lyon had only played half a dozen FC matches prior to his debut and he's got 500 odd wickets now..Have to say this has been a brilliant knock from Jaiswal and he's still going. Even this late in the day. Anything too short or overpitched he has dispatched with aggression.