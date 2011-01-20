To be fair we didn't get beyond 300 in the first test and it didn't matter.



I think India will have wanted to be getting up towards 500 batting first here. Especially after losing the first test.



Whoever's day it is or isn't it is promising to see England being well in both games and winning sessions. Not often been like that in India.



I think you're spot on, they need a big number first innings for the reasons you've mentioned. The pressure is on them and it must have been a big shock for them to lose that first test. They thought they were going to piss it, as most of us did to be fair!Tell you what, I haven't been particularly impressed with their middle order. They do seem inclined to have a collapse in them.