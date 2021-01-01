« previous next »
Author Topic: The England Cricket Thread - 2024

CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22480 on: Yesterday at 09:30:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:24:10 am
Any thoughts about this total?

More than I expected. Less than I'd hoped for.

Bit frustrating that 5 or 6 got starts but only Stokes was able to go on and make a good score. But the fact that some got starts does offer a bit of hope for the rest of the match and series.

Also the pitched looked to offer plenty for the spinners. So looking forward to seeing how England's spin heavy attack gets on.



CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22481 on: Yesterday at 09:46:25 am »
Hartley's first ball in test cricket gets pumped for 6...



gerrardisgod

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22482 on: Yesterday at 09:49:00 am »
Poor Opening Overs by T. W. Hartley.



Kekule

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22483 on: Yesterday at 09:49:12 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 09:46:25 am
Hartley's first ball in test cricket gets pumped for 6...

I think that should become known as doing a reverse Stuart Broad.


voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22484 on: Yesterday at 09:50:46 am »
not a great review that one.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22485 on: Yesterday at 09:58:34 am »
Hartley serving up pies for tea.



Vegeta

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22486 on: Yesterday at 10:15:46 am »
Lol getting bazballed.


Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22487 on: Yesterday at 10:32:40 am »
Can we declare!
 ;D



Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22488 on: Yesterday at 10:32:59 am »
Hartley is the son of an English 400 metre runner who won a gold medal back in 1974. I vaguely remember him.

No doubt people will be saying the same of Tom in 50 years time. "Played a Test in Hyderabad, got battered, vaguely remember...."



voodoo ray

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22489 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 am »
bouncing over the top. annoying that


also dodgy to use up all the reviews so early.


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22490 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 am »
Wasted 3 reviews in 14 overs. Some going that.



Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22491 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 am »
Thought Hartley had been picked for his batting?



koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22492 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 am »
No ball as a spinner is hard to do, fair play.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22493 on: Yesterday at 11:07:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:32:59 am
Hartley is the son of an English 400 metre runner who won a gold medal back in 1974. I vaguely remember him.

No doubt people will be saying the same of Tom in 50 years time. "Played a Test in Hyderabad, got battered, vaguely remember...."

I read that earlier! Hartley was born in 99 - his dad must have had him late!


CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22494 on: Yesterday at 11:17:49 am »
It is going be a very long series if this is the standard of bowling we are to expect from England!

Our spinners are no where near good enough to challenge India in India. Far too many loose balls. No pressure built. Awful reviews. That said, India battered really well and with a lot of aggression.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22495 on: Yesterday at 11:25:07 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Yesterday at 11:17:49 am
It is going be a very long series if this is the standard of bowling we are to expect from England!

Our spinners are no where near good enough to challenge India in India. Far too many loose balls. No pressure built. Awful reviews. That said, India battered really well and with a lot of aggression.

Hartley was always an odd selection - he doesnt play that much FC cricket for Lancs. Think they thought his height could make it awkward with uneven bounce but very different to what hes used to. How has Leech bowled?

Ultimately if the other team get after your spinners, and no one can give you control then you have a problem, especially when you only have one seamer so cant even turn to someone like Jimmy to keep it tight from an end and try and build some pressure.


CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22496 on: Yesterday at 11:44:47 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:25:07 am
How has Leech bowled?

Best of the bunch to be honest. Wouldn't say he's been threatening. But India have just gone after Hartley and Ahmed.

I fail to see how England will take 20 wickets in any of these matches.



Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22497 on: Yesterday at 11:52:55 am »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:45:44 am
Thought Hartley had been picked for his batting?

Picking a bowler, to maybe bat 8/9 purely on average batting, whilst being a below average county bowler, and not even playing 2 seasons at county level is beyond stupid.  Shoaib Bashir was not in the country (as he couldn't get a visa until yday) but has only played 6 matches of FC, doing awfully.  Robinson should have been picked as he is excellent, but wasn't for some reason.  And Atkinson is nearly 26 and has only ever played 14 FC, and occassionally takes wickets is liked by managent for some reason.

It's like the management have given up on picking bowlers on ability and performance in FC cricket, and more about whether they are young and decent at T20 - or pick them, see them perform well and drop them.  Potts for instance -  23 @ 29 in his 6 Test matches is better than Atkinson/Bashir/Hartleys *county* record both for SR and Average - and his county form last 2 years is remarkable (118 wickets at an average of 21.47, SR of 44 and economy of 2.92)

Even Ollie Robinson since 2020 (when England first brought him into the fold, despite not picking him until 2021) - he has only played 14 FC games for Sussex in 4 years, so has only taken 84. 


koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22498 on: Yesterday at 12:05:00 pm »
I'll be genuinely surprised if England don't lose this series 4 or 5 nil.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22499 on: Yesterday at 12:14:22 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 12:05:00 pm
I'll be genuinely surprised if England don't lose this series 4 or 5 nil.

India won over 80% of their home tests against all opposition so yeah, 4-1 feels about the best we can hope for!


Raid

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22500 on: Yesterday at 12:38:45 pm »
Feels like we've tried to go horses for courses, but have ended up putting Class 6 handicappers into Group 1 racing.

Hopefully Day 1 nerves. We also look unbalanced as Stokes can't bowl with one pace bowler. Should have played Robinson or Jimmy in place of one of the young spinners and used Root.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22501 on: Yesterday at 06:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:38:45 pm
Feels like we've tried to go horses for courses, but have ended up putting Class 6 handicappers into Group 1 racing.

Hopefully Day 1 nerves. We also look unbalanced as Stokes can't bowl with one pace bowler. Should have played Robinson or Jimmy in place of one of the young spinners and used Root.

I agree with all of that - especially about Root.



Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22502 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 12:38:45 pm
Feels like we've tried to go horses for courses, but have ended up putting Class 6 handicappers into Group 1 racing.

Hopefully Day 1 nerves. We also look unbalanced as Stokes can't bowl with one pace bowler. Should have played Robinson or Jimmy in place of one of the young spinners and used Root.

I think most people knew this would happen.

India just have better seamers and miles better spin options.

We have had zero warm up games as that is the modern way but it doesnt bode well.

I cant really be arsed with it as its going to be a hammering.

You look at SA who are taking a reserve team to NZ for test series its like some arent arsed either.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22503 on: Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm
I think most people knew this would happen.

India just have better seamers and miles better spin options.

We have had zero warm up games as that is the modern way but it doesnt bode well.

I cant really be arsed with it as its going to be a hammering.

You look at SA who are taking a reserve team to NZ for test series its like some arent arsed either.



Didnt they name an uncapped player as captain?


Legs

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22504 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm
Didnt they name an uncapped player as captain?

They might have done im not sure.

I speak to a SA guy at work he was saying T20 on now on Sky in SA and they are using it as prep for T20 world cup in June.



CheshireDave

  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22505 on: Today at 05:52:22 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm
Didnt they name an uncapped player as captain?

Yep - https://www.espncricinfo.com/cricketers/neil-brand-742489

He's never played any form of international cricket.



Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The England Cricket Thread - 2024
« Reply #22506 on: Today at 06:27:45 am »
Couple of wickets before Lunch. Could have been better, Foakes dropped Rahul on 0. I know hes worth his place for his extra runs, but should we have gone with a specialist keeper?
Logged
