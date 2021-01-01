Thought Hartley had been picked for his batting?



Picking a bowler, to maybe bat 8/9 purely on average batting, whilst being a below average county bowler, and not even playing 2 seasons at county level is beyond stupid. Shoaib Bashir was not in the country (as he couldn't get a visa until yday) but has only played 6 matches of FC, doing awfully. Robinson should have been picked as he is excellent, but wasn't for some reason. And Atkinson is nearly 26 and has only ever played 14 FC, and occassionally takes wickets is liked by managent for some reason.It's like the management have given up on picking bowlers on ability and performance in FC cricket, and more about whether they are young and decent at T20 - or pick them, see them perform well and drop them. Potts for instance - 23 @ 29 in his 6 Test matches is better than Atkinson/Bashir/Hartleys *county* record both for SR and Average - and his county form last 2 years is remarkable (118 wickets at an average of 21.47, SR of 44 and economy of 2.92)Even Ollie Robinson since 2020 (when England first brought him into the fold, despite not picking him until 2021) - he has only played 14 FC games for Sussex in 4 years, so has only taken 84.